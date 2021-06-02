Diri’s aide arrested by DSS for inciting Nigerians against Buhari released in Bayelsa

An aide to the Governor of Bayelsa State that was arrested by the Department of State Security (DSS), inciting the public against President Muhammadu Buhari has been released after hours of questioning, Tribune Online has learnt.

According to sources, Kemepadei Bodmas, a Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Duoye Diri, was arrested on Tuesday in Bayelsa state after posting a 28-second video on social media, where he was seen saying that the country is no longer safe.

In the controversial video, Bodmas said: “This country is no longer safe. The only person safe in this country is President Muhammadu Buhari and the only reason is that he understands that the country is not safe and so, therefore, has isolated himself.

“My fellow Nigerians nothing is working in this country. The security architecture of this country has fallen. We don’t know our left, we don’t know our right. We don’t know where we are going as a people.”

Kemepadei, a loyalist of a Niger-Delta freedom fighter, Government Tompolo, is said to be actively involved in protests against the Niger-Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Another aide to the governor, Africa Orutu, this afternoon posted comments on his Facebook wall confirming that Bodmas was only invited for questioning and has since been released by the DSS.

He said: “Bodmas P. Kemepadei my colleague SA on social media was only called for questioning by the DSS,

he has since been released to go home.

“Though his call for questioning is a ploy to intimidate social media person’s across Niger Delta and the constitution of the NDDC Board.”

Tribune Online tried to reach Bodmas on his mobile phone to confirm his release but his mobile line is switched off.

