Diri, Lokpobiri, Ogbuku canvass for Tinubu’s re-election at Ohanaeze Ndigbo celebration in Bayelsa

Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, last Saturday led chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo celebration of World Igbo Day, calling for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, in 2027.

Governor Diri, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Political Matters, High Chief Collins Cocodia, made the call at the celebration, organised by Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Bayelsa State chapter, with the theme: ‘Onye Aghana Nwanneya’, meaning ‘Be your brother’s keeper.’

Diri was supported by the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, who was represented by the state Director of the City Boy Movement, Chief Osom Blankson.

Diri told the gathering President Tinubu was the right choice for the 2027 presidential election, citing the peace and infrastructure development provided for the people of the state and the Niger Delta.

He assured the Igbo community and other non-indigenes of the state’s commitment to sustaining peace and security, noting that his administration had given non-indigenes over 100 political appointments, including the position of Commissioner for Special Duties.

He further noted that non-indigenes in the state could now sleep with their eyes closed, as security and peace had improved tremendously, with kidnapping becoming a thing of the past.

Senator Lokpobiri, represented by Chief Osom Blankson, also supported the call for the Igbo to vote massively for President Tinubu, insisting that the president had performed better than his predecessors.

He pointed out that for the first time in Nigeria’s history, President Tinubu had established the South-East Development Commission, to bring infrastructure and development closer to the South-East region. “A lot more is being done for the Igbo. It is more beneficial for the Igbo to vote for President Tinubu,” he said.

Also, the managing director of the NDDC, who donated a new bus to Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said the best way for the Igbo to appreciate President Tinubu for the development projects undertaken by the commission was to give him massive support in the 2027 elections.

Ogbuku pointed out that the Mbaise Bridge, and several other projects in the South-East were among the development efforts of the commission.

He also referred to the Ibi Bridge designed to span the Benue River in the South-Eastern region of Nigeria, with a length of approximately 2,350 metres, describing it as a project that had addressed a need that had persisted in the region for over 30 years.

He told the gathering that President Tinubu had continued to demonstrate confidence in the Niger Delta and had more development plans for the region and the South-East.

Earlier, President of Ohanaeze N’digbo, Bayelsa State, Dr. Frank Odunukwe, announced awards of excellence to six outstanding personalities in the state, including Governor Diri; Nazi Onuma Johnson; Commissioner for Special Duties, Richard Akinaka; the Bayelsa Central senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); the Managing Director of Ayalla Group, Chief Robert Enogha; and the Commander of the Police Tactical Team, Violent Crime Response Unit, CSP Chris Nwaogbo.