The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has acknowledged the growing concern regarding the recent diphtheria outbreak across several states, with over 11,000 suspected cases.

The ministry assured that urgent vaccination efforts were underway.

Dr Faisal Shuaib, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), provided this assurance during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

He stated that since confirming the re-emergence of diphtheria, the federal government has been actively responding to outbreaks across different states.

According to Shuaib, as of September 24, there were 11,587 reported suspected cases, of which 7,202 were confirmed from 105 local government areas (LGAs) in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Most of the cases (6,185) were recorded in Kano. Other states with cases are Yobe (640), Katsina (213), Borno (95), Kaduna (16), Jigawa (14), Bauchi (8), Lagos (8), FCT (5), Gombe (5), Osun (3), Sokoto (3), Niger (2), Cross River (1), Enugu (1), Imo (1), Nasarawa (1), and Zamfara (1).”

“The majority (5,299, 73.6%) of the confirmed cases occurred among children aged one year to 14 years, with those aged five to 14 bearing the brunt of the disease.”

“So far, a total of 453 deaths have occurred in confirmed cases, resulting in a case fatality rate (CFR) of 6.3 per cent,” he explained.

He explained that diphtheria is caused by a toxin produced by the bacteria Corynebacterium diphtheriae and is a vaccine-preventable disease covered by one of the vaccines provided routinely through the country’s childhood immunization schedule.

“A historical gap in vaccination coverage is a driver of the outbreak, considering the most affected age group (five to 14) and the results of the nationwide diphtheria immunity survey, which shows that only 42 per cent of children under 15 years old are fully protected from diphtheria,” he said.

He mentioned that since the outbreak confirmation, the FMOH&SW, through its agencies, has been coordinating surveillance and response activities across the country.





“These activities include response coordination, surveillance, laboratory investigation, vaccination, case management, and risk communication activities,” he said.

Shuaib highlighted the activities, which included establishing a Diphtheria Emergency Task Team responsible for the overall coordination of all activities encompassing government and development partners’ response activities at national and sub-national levels.

He added that activities included the implementation of an Incident Management System (IMS) through the activation of a National Diphtheria Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at NCDC, tasked with orchestrating the coordinated efforts of multiple response pillars during the outbreak, as well as deploying national rapid response teams to affected states.

“Development of draft National Diphtheria Surveillance and Response guidelines.

Sensitisation/training of clinical and surveillance officers on the presentation, prevention, and surveillance of diphtheria.

Harmonisation of surveillance and laboratory data from across states and labs,” he said.

He also mentioned the establishment and expansion of the Diphtheria Laboratory Network to strengthen laboratory confirmation of diphtheria at national and sub-national levels and build the capacity of state-owned public health laboratories for diphtheria diagnosis.

“For the first time for any diphtheria outbreak, the FMOH&SW, through NCDC and with WHO support, procured diphtheria antitoxin (DAT) and, more recently, intravenous erythromycin, and distributed them to the affected states.”

“With support from partners and in collaboration with the State Ministry of Health, Diphtheria Treatment Centres and Wards have been established in affected states,” he said.

He mentioned that the intensification of routine diphtheria immunisation and reactive vaccination campaigns in 33 local government areas across five states—Bauchi, Katsina, Yobe, Kano, and Kaduna—was also part of the response activities.

He advised that parents should ensure their children were fully vaccinated against diphtheria with the three doses of diphtheria antitoxin-containing pentavalent vaccine given as part of Nigeria’s childhood immunisation schedule.

“Healthcare workers should maintain a high index of suspicion for diphtheria and practise standard infection prevention and control precautions while handling all patients in their care.”

“All healthcare workers (doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists, support staff, etc.) with a high level of exposure to cases of diphtheria should be vaccinated against diphtheria.”

“Individuals with signs and symptoms suggestive of diphtheria should promptly present to a healthcare facility or designated diphtheria treatment centres.”

“Close contact with a confirmed case of diphtheria should be closely monitored and managed according to guidelines.”

Shuaib emphasised that the most effective protection against diphtheria was vaccination with the pentavalent or TD vaccine.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria provides free, safe, and effective vaccines at all primary healthcare centres nationwide.”

“We invite the public to take advantage of the ongoing vaccination occurring in all states.”

“Parents are kindly advised to take their children aged zero to 14 years to the nearest government health facility to get vaccinated following the routine immunisation schedule and ongoing reactive vaccination campaign in the affected local government areas,” he said.

He advised Nigerians to avoid rumour-mongering and share only verified information.

