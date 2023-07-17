The Ondo State Government issued a warning on Monday, urging residents to be cautious of a highly infectious disease caused by toxin-producing bacteria known as diphtheria.

Prof. Dayo Faduyile, the Special Adviser to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on health, emphasized in a statement that diphtheria is infectious and poses a risk to everyone.

He explained that the life-threatening infection is caused by bacteria and can easily spread from person to person through droplets from coughing, sneezing, and skin contact.

Faduyile noted that diphtheria can cause damage to the respiratory system, heart, skin, and other organs through the toxin produced by the bacteria known as Corynebacterium diphtheriae. The incubation period for the disease is typically between two and ten days.

He warned that everyone is susceptible to diphtheria, especially children under five years old and adults over 60 years old. He further stated that fatalities are more common among children below five years old and adults aged 40 and above.

People living in crowded areas with poor personal hygiene practices, as well as those residing in areas with inadequate environmental hygiene and sanitation conditions, were advised to be mindful of the disease’s spread.

Faduyile listed some common signs and symptoms of diphtheria, including sore throat, which can range from mild to severe, accompanied by a thick grey or white membrane covering the back of the throat and tonsils. Other symptoms may include general weakness, fatigue, hoarseness, or changes in voice when the vocal cords are affected.

He reassured the public that diphtheria is treatable and urged anyone experiencing the signs and symptoms to promptly seek proper diagnosis and treatment at the nearest healthcare facility.

Regarding prevention, the Special Adviser mentioned that there are vaccinations available for children and booster doses for adults.

He encouraged residents to maintain good hygiene practices and emphasized the importance of vaccination, stating, “Get vaccinated, diphtheria can be primarily prevented through vaccination. Cover your mouth and nose with tissue or your bent elbow when coughing or sneezing.

Dispose of used tissues immediately in a covered bin, avoid close contact with sick individuals, and refrain from sharing personal items.”





