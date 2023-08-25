Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BSPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, has visited the Emir of Jama’are, Alh Ahmad Nuhu Wabi, to brief him on the current situation regarding the outbreak of Diphtheria in the area.

The Executive Chairman was accompanied by the Jama’are LGA team of the outbreak of the disease with the aim of seeking for a way out considering the fact that the outbreak is prevalent in the Emirate.

Discussions during the visit centere around some of the efforts put in place to ensure active case search, management of identified cases, addressing issues of delay and the possibilities for placement of oxygen concentrators.

The EC encouraged the Emir to announce that everyone found with signs and symptoms such as a thick, gray coating in the nose and throat along with a sore throat, swollen glands, weakness, and mild fever should immediately report to the designated health facilities.

He added that if the condition affects the skin, ulcers and open sores can appear which must be taken care of immediately in order to save lives.

Rilwanu Mohammed assured that the Agency is doing everything possible to check the spread saying that Development Partners have been supportive to the government in the fight.

He pointed out that very soon, the Agency will commence vaccination against the disease having received a vaccine to be administered.

While responding, Emir of Jama’are, Alhaji Ahmad Nuhu Wabi, expressed worries and disturbed about the scales of the outbreak, pledging to constitute an advocacy team to go round communities to create awareness on prevention against diphtheria.

The Emir also promised to act in any way necessary to provide the needed support, work with health authority in the LGA including visiting patients in order to get and ensure that all that is needed is done.

