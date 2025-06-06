Diphtheria: 4,017 persons vaccinated as death toll hits 10 in Imo

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has disclosed that the ongoing diphtheria outbreak in parts of Imo State has claimed ten lives.

The international agency also revealed that 4,017 persons have so far been vaccinated with the diphtheria vaccine as part of efforts to combat the disease.

UNICEF’s Health Specialist, Dr Olusoji Akinleye, made this known during a virtual media parley organised by the Fund in Owerri on Friday.

According to information gathered by the Nigerian Tribune, diphtheria—a highly contagious bacterial infection caused by Corynebacterium diphtheriae—emerged in Imo State with the index case traced to Mbutu in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area.

UNICEF is currently supporting the Nigerian government’s response through case management, infection prevention and control, reactive vaccination, risk communication, and community engagement to help contain the outbreak.

Speaking on the theme, Diphtheria Outbreak Response in Imo State, Dr Akinleye noted that with ten fatalities already recorded, urgent measures were needed to contain the disease and avert what he described as a potential “national disaster,” especially as the airport “sits very close to Aboh Mbaise.”

He commended the Imo State Immunisation Officer, Dr Chibuzo Anyaehie, for ensuring the prompt vaccination of individuals in the four affected council areas: Aboh Mbaise, Ahiazu Mbaise, Owerri North, and Owerri Municipal.

Also speaking during the session, Dr Chibuzo Anyaehie confirmed that 4,017 persons had been vaccinated. She added that the state had recorded 79 suspected cases of diphtheria, with seven cases confirmed.

“We have established treatment centres across all Primary Health Centres in Mbutu and at the Aboh General Hospital, with an additional 70 doses of vaccines just supplied,” she said.

UNICEF’s Communications Officer, Dr Ijeoma Onuoha-Ogwe, expressed appreciation to health intervention officers from the Imo State Ministry of Health for their efforts in managing the outbreak. She urged journalists to help raise public awareness about preventive measures to stop the disease’s spread.

Adding her voice, UNICEF’s Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Specialist, Mrs Rebekah Gabriel, stressed the importance of regular handwashing with soap and water. She called for stronger collaboration with traditional rulers and other key stakeholders to ensure effective grassroots sensitisation.

Earlier in her remarks, the UNICEF Chief of Enugu Field Office, Mrs Juliet Chiluwe, thanked the media for their continued partnership and appealed to them to amplify public awareness of the outbreak.

