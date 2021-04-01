Dilapidated roads aid kidnapping ― RTEAN

Members of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) have attributed many cases of insecurity challenges to the dilapidated state of Nigerian roads.

The association, which said that majority of Nigerian roads are not motorable and have become deathtraps, called on governments at all levels to take urgent action on the bad state of the roads to arrest kidnapping, banditry and insurgency.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on the sidelines of the commissioning of the association’s multi-million Naira secretariat, on Thursday, the Kwara State chairman of the RTEAN, Alhaji Olayinka Onikijipa, said that members of the union are critical stakeholders in the project Nigeria.

“The state of Nigerian road is bad in terms of security and otherwise. We urge the Federal Government to see to the rehabilitation of all our roads. All the Nigerian roads have become deathtraps.

“Government should come to the aid of motorists. Scores of lives are being lost to avoidable accidents occasioned by bad roads and insecurity in the country.

“Federal Government does not realize that our members are critical stakeholders in the project Nigeria. The association has a lot of affiliates providing employment to Nigerians.

“My appeal to the federal government is to see to the promise of curing our wounds. Some of our wounds include bad roads, banditry, kidnapping and insecurity at large and cost of spare parts etc.”

In a remark, the Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly Yakubu Danladi-Salihu pledged the support of the legislators to the union.

He noted that the government is aware of the challenges facing the transport sector and that they are being tackled one after the other, citing the ongoing massive road construction across the state as an example.

The speaker added that the government of Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is committed to fixing dilapidated roads in the state which he said is very key to successful operations of the RTEAN.

Hon Danladi-Salihu said that “our township roads are being built by the present administration so that taxi drivers and other road users can have ease when playing them, also roads at the border lane are also not left out across the state especially those in Kwara north and south.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Dilapidated roads aid kidnapping. Dilapidated roads aid kidnapping