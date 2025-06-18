Dignitaries grace launch of Dr Rabiu Olowo Foundation

Prominent figures from Nigeria’s public and private sectors gathered to celebrate the official launch of the Dr Rabiu Onaolapo Olowo Foundation, an event held to mark the 40th birthday of Dr Rabiu Olowo, Executive Chairman of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria.

The high-profile event was attended by notable personalities, including Victor Muruako Esq., Executive Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission; Mr Tony Elumelu, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA); and Professor Taiwo Oyedele, Special Adviser to the President on Tax Reform.

“They were joined by a host of other distinguished Nigerians who came together to support the Foundation’s mission,” the Deputy Director/Head, Strategic Communications Directorate at the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Mr Bede Anyanwu, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ceremony featured moving performances by children living with sickle cell anaemia, beneficiaries of the Olowo Foundation. Their presentations symbolised the Foundation’s commitment to building lives of purpose and fostering a future of impact.

In his keynote address, Mr Tony Elumelu commended the Foundation’s vision and emphasised the importance of empowering vulnerable communities through sustainable initiatives. A second keynote was delivered by Professor Muhammad M.O. Kah, a distinguished academic and advocate for African excellence, who highlighted the role of leadership in driving social change.

The event concluded with a celebratory toast led by Victor Muruako, who praised Dr Olowo’s dedication to nation-building and philanthropy.

The Dr Rabiu Olowo Foundation aims to uplift marginalised communities through health, education, and youth empowerment initiatives, with a particular focus on supporting individuals affected by sickle cell anaemia.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE