Deputy Senate President, others attend late Dantata’s funeral prayers in Kano

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, other dignitaries, as well as many residents in Kano, attended the funeral prayers of late business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, which was done in absentia.

Prayers were led by the State Chairman of the Council of Ullamas, Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil.

The funeral prayers that were conducted at the famous Bn Abu Thalib Mosque along Audu Bako secretariat were earlier announced by the Council of Ullamas to still pray for the late Dantata in absentia.

Alhaji Aminu Dantata, who died in Dubai at the age of 94 years, was said to have left in his will that he should be buried in Medina, Saudi Arabia, close to the grave of his late wife.

Speaking shortly after the prayers, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, described Dantata’s death as a great loss not only to Kano but entire Nigeria.

He said that decades ago, Alhaji Aminu Dantata was well known for his philanthropic jobs, touching the lives of millions of people, praying for the repose of his soul.

