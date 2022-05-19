Digitalisation of Ondo civil service will be given utmost priority ― Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has said that his government will not relent in giving priority to the digitalisation of the Civil Service for smarter, faster and better service delivery.

Governor Akeredolu stated this earlier today during the opening ceremony of the South-West Head of Service Summit in Akure, the state capital.

He maintained that Nigeria’s industrial policy must be linked to a digital-led strategy to give room to development, saying his government has already digitalised some of its administrative processes to function well

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa at the summit said his administration would continue to support the growth of public service through innovation and technology for efficient service delivery.

He noted that the introduction of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has been helping the civil service to deliver its policies and programmes more effectively as evidently seen in the state through the various achievements.

Akeredolu said the extant sharing formula had put the sub-nationals at a great disadvantage and left yearning gaps between states’ receipt, federation account, developmental projects and programmes.





The governor, who said the state would continue to support the growth of public service, said his administration had impacted positively on the public service of the state in several ways, notwithstanding constraints of funds.

“So, as a matter of urgency, the focus of the service must be on resource generation and effective resource management, emphasising value for money and achieving more with fewer resources.

“The public service must become receptive to global best practices and apply them to enable our people to continue to enjoy dividends of good governance.

“And one of the surest ways of achieving this is the digitalisation of government operations. Technology must be fully deployed to generate more resources, identify and block loopholes and optimise service delivery in our respective bureaucracies in the southwest geo-political zone.

“I must emphasise the need for the rebirth of our zone in the Nigeria equation. We must put our shoulders to the wheel to ensure that good legacies and vision bequeathed to us by political forebearers are preserved and expanded”, he said.

In his remarks, Ondo State Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo, said the time is right for the civil service to leverage technology to assist the political authorities to achieve a responsive governance system.

Adeyemi assured the state government that the civil service will always be ready to work for hand in hand with the state government assuring diligence and improved service delivery in all sectors of public service.

On his part, the Director-General, Dawn Commission, Mr Seye Oyeleye, said the continued participation of the head of the service signpost their support for regional integration and professionalism.

