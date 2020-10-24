Digital technology to boost efficiency, effectiveness in public, private sectors says NIMC boss

The Director General (DG) National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Mr Aliyu Abdulaziz on Saturday, said embracing digital technology will help increase efficiency and effectiveness in public and private sectors.

He said there was a need to embrace, exploit and leverage on it to transform the economy and social lives of individuals.

The DG made the assertion during his goodwill message at the 1st Annual Digital Nigeria Day celebration held in Abuja.

According to him, Digital transformation of Nigeria will help enhance and ensure the country’s economic, social and developmental progress.

“The push for utilizing digital technologies to transform every aspect of our endeavours and lives is one we should embrace, exploit and leverage to increase efficiency and effectiveness of both the public and privates sectors; and also fully participate in the digital economy.

“As we use this platform to create the much-needed awareness, advocate for state and local government participation and charge every sector to embrace the clarion call for digital Nigeria, we must not lose sight of the great divide that exists between the digital have and digital have nots. This is the time for us as stakeholders to work harder and deploy resources towards bridging the gap,”he said.

He reiterated the Commission’s commitment towards ensuring the implementation of a strong foundational digital ID system saying: “Identification is central to realizing our country’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan and works hand in hand with greater use of internet, payments and skills for a vibrant digital economy in Nigeria. development.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE