9-days to the commencement of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, the Association of Digital Media Core Advocates (ADMCA), has organised a one-day media summit for practising journalists in Anambra State.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the event which took place at Awka, Anambra state capital on Thursday, had its theme; Role of Media in Countering Political Intolerance, Electoral Violence and Fake News.

In his opening remark, the convener and president of ADMCA, Dr Harris Chuma said the training is a sensitisation summit in furtherance of our commitment to advancing the good of our society as it relates to ethical media practice and engagement.

He stressed that the summit is coming during a transition period in Nigeria as the election is around the corner. “Typically of election of this nature, so many issues bothering on Intolerance, propaganda, fake news, thuggery as well as outright violence. This is why as media people there is needed for us to play the crucial role of informing the masses about the dangers of these ugly tendencies”.

We must be adequately prepared to give the public what they need and desire. We believe that this interaction would sharpen all of us, in preparation for the task ahead, he added.

Detailing on the rise of fake news, veteran journalist, Mr Emma elekwachi noted that fake news reporting has eaten into the debris of our information dissemination and has equally caused a lot of harm than good in our society.

Another veteran, Mr Titus Eleweke, on his part, said that fake news breeds Intolerance and violence and Journalists should be mindful of the type of news they dish out to the public.

” As a journalist, you must be factual and make sure your reports are clear and concise in relaying the information, he added.

Earlier, Vice President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Southeast zone, Comrade Emma Ifesinachi urged journalists to be credible in their discharge of information especially, at this election season.

