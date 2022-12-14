Digital literacy: NITDA launches digital economy employability programme in NYSC camps 

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has launched its Digital Economy Employability Programme (DEEP) in collaboration with the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) across the country to ensure digital literacy.

Mr Kashifu Inuwa, Director-General of NITDA, at the launch of the programme in the FCT NYSC orientation camp over the weekend, said the programme would focus on providing the youths with modern and relevant digital literacy and skills.

Inuwa said that the programme was part of the implementation process of the eighth pillar of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020-2030.

The eighth pillar, which is Digital Literacy and Skills, is aimed at ensuring that all Nigerians acquire relevant digital literacy and skills to thrive in the fourth industrial revolution.

Represented by Dr Ayo Bakare, Deputy Director, Digital Economy Department, Inuwa said the skills would expose, prepare and connect corps members to in-demand career opportunities that are available in the global digital economy.

“Additionally, this programme would help create the opportunity for Nigerians to also create job opportunities within the digital economy space.

“This will ultimately help increase the contribution of ICT to the country’s Gross Domestic Product currently at 18.44 per cent.

“The outcome of this programme will help the country improve on its efforts at moving the country from a resource-based economy to a digital and knowledge-based economy.

“This programme will particularly focus on trending digital technologies and digital business strategies that will help participants discover opportunities in the global digital economy,” he said.

Inuwa said that according to an international tech company, about 149 million new digital jobs would be available by 2025.

He further quoted the company as saying that 800 million people would need to learn digital skills by 2030 to effectively perform their non-digital jobs.

Inuwa said, “The implication of this projection is that many Nigerians, both in the ICT and non-ICT space must acquire digital literacy and skills in order to thrive in this current fourth industrial revolution.”

The DG also said that Nigeria, with about 50 per cent youths population out of about 218 million people, had enough human capital potential to drive the data economy.

According to him, that was the reason the agency organised the programme in seven NYSC strategic camps.

Inuwa said, “We believe that the NYSC camps hold the brightest and the most intelligent Nigerian youths.

“We believe that corps members will not only benefit from this programme, but will also create a multiplier effect.

“This is by transferring the knowledge and skills acquired during the course of this programme to other Nigerians.

“This will help the country realise its target of 95 per cent digitally literate Nigerians by 2030.”

Inuwa emphasised that the country needed to embrace digital transformation, adding that the world was moving away from a natural resource-based economy to a digital and knowledge-based economy.

He urged the corps members to leverage on the opportunity, saying, “because it could launch them on the path of being the next sensational icons in the global digital space.”

The FCT NYSC Coordinator, Mr Suleman Abdul, urged the corps members to be part of the programme that would translate to national development.