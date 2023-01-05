Digital exchange company unveils Nigerian rapper as ambassador

FlashChange, a digital assets exchange company, has announced popular Nigerian Rapper, Emeka Akumefule aka Blaqbonez as its brand ambassador.

The company, which offers its users the opportunity to trade digital assets for cash, made this known on Thursday.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of FlashChange, Bidemi Oke, signing Balqbonez was part of the company’s plans to propagate its primary goal.

“Our primary goal, as an organisation, is to help people liquidate their digital assets simply and easily,” he said.

He added, “We believe bringing Blaqbonez on board would help us connect with a larger audience to offer our solution to them.”

Speaking further, Oke disclosed the readiness of the company to make digital assets exchange accessible to millions of Nigerians while making it as simple and secure as possible.

“We are confident that Blaqbonez’s fan base appeal will enable us to make strides towards achieving that goal. The goal remains to become a key player in the crypto revolution in Nigeria.”

Blaqbonez, in his reaction, expressed his excitement, noting that digital currency has come to stay.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“For Nigeria’s digital currency industry, this is a promising time. I am excited to come on board as the brand ambassador of Nigeria’s top digital currency platform, as an advocate,” he said.