Digital economy: NITDA DG engages Spanish investors on Nigeria’s market

Mr Kashifu Inuwa, the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to Digital Literacy, which he said would in the long run bridge the global talent gap in the information Communications Technology (ICT) sector and place the country among technology-driven nations.

Inuwa said this as a panellist at the just-concluded Nigeria-Spanish Business and Trade Forum, in Madrid, Spain.

“Nigeria has talented youths and is blessed with one of the youngest populations in the world; By 2050 we will be the third most populous nation in the world; So, we are concerned about Digital Literacy because the world is moving towards a digital and knowledge-based economy and there is a global talent gap in ICT”

The NITDA boss, who noted that ICT is the third-largest sector in Nigeria, told the forum that so far, the Implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a digital Nigeria, which was unveiled and launched by President Muhammadu Buhari on November 28, 2019, has been phenomenally successful with monumental impact on the nation’s economy.

“The policy launch placed Nigeria on the Global Digital Economy Map and opened the doors for investors to come and invest in key sectors of the economy. Indeed, in the history of Nigeria, we have never had an administration which is ICT friendly like the Buhari administration”.

The Director-General also went further to explain the strategic pillars under the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), which he said three among the pillars are the key focus of NITDA:





“Building Infrastructure, Talents (digital skills and literacy) and Suitable Environment for investments to thrive remain parts of NITDA’s targets”.

Meanwhile, the DG informed the gathering that efforts to bring the Nigeria Startup Bill to a logical conclusion are currently being intensified.

He expressed optimism that upon getting the legal backing, the Bill would incentivise Nigerians and create a new market in order to encourage more investments and boost the sector’s contribution to the Nation’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP).

While commending the Federal Government for the change in the Ministry’s mandate and nomenclature from Communications to the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy in October, 2019, Inuwa stressed that although telecommunications is the biggest sector in Africa, Nigeria is the leading market.

He encouraged investors to take advantage of the country’s huge population/demography, resourceful young minds as well as its soaring digital economy and invest without fears.

“Africa is a virgin land, we don’t have the legacy infrastructure; So, you can easily invest and grow in many sectors”, the DG stressed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

US: Three dead in Iowa church shooting following Biden gun speech

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

US: Three dead in Iowa church shooting following Biden gun speech