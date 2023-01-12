Digital certificate will curb dangers of loss, time lag ― WAEC

Head of Nigeria National Office of West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Mr Patrick Areghan has explained that the newly launched digital certificate will curb the dangers of losing certificates and time lag.

Areghan stated that admission processes can now be completed within seconds with the digitalization of the certificate.

He stated this while fielding questions on a topic: Going Digital, The WAEC Approach to transforming Africa’s Academic and Employment Mobility held Wednesday via zoom.

He described the move as the body’s contribution to making the world a global village, adding that one of its objectives is to contribute to regional global cooperation.

According to the HNO, the manual system operational before the digital certificate used to be a matter of back and forth.

Mr Patrick stated the manual system was time and resources consuming.

He added that the system also created agony for modern African children.

“With the dangers of losing certificates and time lag, the digital certificate has proved its worth.

“Within seconds, you can complete admission processes.

“It is our own contribution of making the world a global village and also contribute to regional global cooperation.





“Before the launch of the digital certificate, the manual system was operational.

“It used to be a matter of back and forth, consuming a lot of time and resources.

“It created a lot of agony for the modern African children,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Needs Stingy Leader To Develop — Obi

THE standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential poll, Mr Peter Obi, on Tuesday, said the country needs a stingy leader to develop in all sectors…

Atiku Discusses Economy, Security With UK Government Officials

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has met with officials of the British government to discuss issues bordering on economy, security, and immigration among others that are likely to be of mutual interest if he is elected the president of Nigeria…

Dear Nigerians, Resident Doctors May Go On Nationwide Strike (See Details)

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has warned to go on a nationwide strike if the federal government does not meet its demands…

What Makinde Must Do To Retain His Seat — Abdusalam, Ex-Oyo AG

Aare Abdulsalam Abdullah, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ex-Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oyo State, in this interview with OLAWALE OLANIYAN, spoke about the chances of the re-election of Governor Seyi Makinde…

Lagos Port Operator Increases Export Charges, Threatens Nigeria’s Export Promotion