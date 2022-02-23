Diezani’s N450m bribe: Ex-minister Sarah Ochekpe, two others sentenced to six years each in prison

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Gombe Zonal Command, on Tuesday, secured the conviction of a former Minister of Water Resources in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Sarah Ochekpe.

Ochekpe was convicted along with two others, Evan Leo Sunday Jitong and Raymond Dabo, deputy director for Goodluck/Sambo 2015 election campaign and former Acting Chairman of PDP, Plateau State respectively.

The trio were convicted and sentenced to six years imprisonment each by Justice H. M. Kurya of the Federal High Court, Jos, Plateau State, on an amended three-count charge bordering on conspiracy and money laundering.

They were alleged to have received the sum of N450 million from a new generation bank through cash and wire transfer by some oil companies and former Petroleum Resources Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.

According to a statement by the EFCC, the investigation had shown that on March 26, 2015, the sum of N450 million was withdrawn from the Central Bank of Nigeria, by the Jos main branch of the new generation bank and it was handed over to the convicts in cash after they signed for collection.

Though the convicts claimed that they handed over the money to late Senator Gyang Pwajok, the Plateau State PDP Governorship candidate in 2015, they however failed to provide any evidence to support the claim.

They were convicted on count one bordering on conspiracy to accept cash payment above threshold under the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2012 (as amended) and sentenced to three years imprisonment with an option of N2 million fine each.

On count two, they were convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment with an option of N2 million fine each. The sentences are to run concurrently.