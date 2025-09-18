Diesel, not crude oil found in polluted Ibadan well — Oyo govt

Oyo State Government has confirmed recovery of 250 litres of substance to Automated Gasoline Oil, otherwise known as diesel, inside a 20-year-old neighbourhood well in the Yemetu area of Ibadan North local government area.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, while debunking the reported discovery of crude oil in a statement, disclosed that the well in question was polluted with diesel, not crude oil as was believed.

The discovery, according to the statement, was made known through the investigation carried out by the government, through the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.

According to the Ministry, officials launched a three-day investigation following a petition received on September 8, 2025, regarding suspected water pollution at a house in Yemetu Igosun.

The statement read, “Findings showed that a well, which had served residents for nearly 20 years without contamination, was suddenly polluted with diesel that completely covered the water surface. About 250 litres of the substance were later recovered by security operatives.

“Investigators also inspected a telephone mast located less than three meters from the affected well, but confirmed there was no evidence linking the facility to the contamination.

“According to eyewitness testimonies, the pollution occurred within six hours, raising suspicions of sharp practices within the community, which has a history of unrest.

“To cushion the impact on residents, the state government, through the Oyo State Water Corporation, has provided 5,000 litres of potable water to the affected households.

“The contaminated water was evacuated for proper treatment and disposal by accredited waste contractors, while the well undergoes natural remediation.”

The Ministry also requested security agencies to intensify investigations and directed the high mast owners to provide a borehole for the community as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Reassuring the public, the Oyo State Government reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives, public health, and the environment.

It further admonished residents to desist from spreading unverified or sensational news capable of causing unnecessary panic and social unrest.

