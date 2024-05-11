The successful ‘Awo the Musical’ will play at the prestigious Shaw Theatre in Euston, London, this month. The Dickens Sanomi Foundation, represented by its founder, Igho Charles Sanomi, has confirmed its support for the legacy of the late sage Chief Obafemi Awolowo through the Awo musical.

Mr. Sanomi stated that he had shared and followed historical events of Chief Awolowo for many years, reading and studying the most important moments of Awolowo’s story, often discussing these events with Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s grandson, Mr. Olusegun Awolowo. He said, “Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s role as a statesman, his bravery, loyalty, and commitment to the principles of a democratic Nigeria are unparalleled, as he was willing to sacrifice his comfort and life for them.”

The play, originally written by popular theatre director Makinde Adeniran, will come to London under a franchise from the foremost theatre producing Duke of Shomolu Foundation after an exciting and successful run in Lagos and Ikenne, the hometown of the principal character of the play, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

The astounding cast of talents and preparation promise to electrify and captivate its audience, said Joseph Edgar, the ‘Duke of Shomolu’ and Executive Producer for the Duke of Shomolu Foundation. The artistic and creative minds of Joseph Edgar in organizing such a grand event have received support from corporate and individual bodies internationally.

The show is slated to commence on May 18 at the Shaw Theatre, built in 1971 near Euston station. Notable musicians, actors, and comedians who have performed at the Shaw Theatre include Dionne Warwick, Kerry Ellis, Eartha Kitt, Boy George, Van Morrison, Harry Connick Jr., Ron Moody, and Janie Dee.

In 1985, the theatre played host to stars from the rock and pop world rehearsing for the Live Aid concert. Notably, Queen rehearsed their legendary ‘Live Aid’ set at the Shaw. The Dickens Sanomi Foundation is named after the late Assistant Inspector General of Police, Dickens Sanomi, to facilitate his philosophy and ideals.