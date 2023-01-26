Dibu Ojerinde rearrested after court adjournment as ICPC unveils new evidence

Operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC) have re-arrested Dibu Ojerinde, a former registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

He was rearrested after the adjournment of his trial on an 18-count charge bordering on diversion of public funds to the tune of N5 billion.

The ICPC while explaining why Ojerinde was rearrested said he was arrested to face a team of investigators over new evidence uncovered in relation to his ongoing trial over alleged diversion of funds.

In a statement on Thursday, Azuka Ogugua, ICPC spokesperson, said its operatives uncovered two accounts opened in the names of Trillium Learning Centre Ltd and Sapati International Schools Ltd, into which funds were diverted using fictitious names of students.

“The commission had on the 12th December, 2022, invited the former JAMB Registrar for questioning over the new evidence but he wrote through his solicitor requesting 14 days grace to enable him honour the invitation,” ICPC said.

“Ojerinde, however, refused to honour the invitation as undertaken by his counsel after the expiration of the 14 days grace on 27th December, 2022.

“In the course of its ongoing investigation, the Commission unearthed new evidence that suggests that Ojerinde is the sole signatory to various bank accounts operated in the name of Trillium Learning Centre Ltd and Sapati International School Ltd.

“Ojerinde reportedly operated those accounts using false identities and forged documents in the names of Joshua Olakulehin Olaniran and Akanbi Lamidi, respectively. He also reportedly used another false identity, Adeniyi Banji, to operate a separate account in the name of Standout Institutes Ltd.”

The ICPC said it has recovered the chequebooks of the companies’ accounts from Ojerinde.

Ojerinde was arrested at the car park of Federal High Court Abuja as he was leaving after the adjournment of his trial to 15 February by Justice Obiora Egwuatu.





The News Agency had quoted that a source in the commission as confirming that a warrant for his re-arrest of Ojerinde was obtained from the FHC Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho.

Ojerinde, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

He was released from detention courtesy of N200 million bail he was granted before his rearrest on Thursday.