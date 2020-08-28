Diaspora Trust Fund: FG urges newly inaugurated 14-man committee on establishment

MINISTER of State for Foreign Affairs Ministry, Ambassador Zubairu Dada has admonished the newly inaugurated 14-member Adhoc Committee on the Establishment of Diaspora Investment Trust Fund to work assiduously and justify the confidence reposed on them by making recommendations that would be of good help to the mission and objectives of the fund.

In a statement authorised by Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, Gabriel Odu, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, asked the committee to submit its report in the next one month.

While inaugurating the committee, Ambassador Dada enjoined them to, among other things, advise the government on the structure of the fund (especially a private sector-led and driven by the Nigerians in Diaspora.

He further urged them to advice the government the sources and value of the fund; the processes for and procedure for its establishment; the procedure and guidelines for accessing the fund and its utilisation; the fund Managers/Management and any other issues pertinent to the realization and establishment of the fund.

Earlier, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa had expressed delight that the committee is being established, the first-ever in the history of Nigeria, an outcome of the first Nigerian Diaspora Investment Summit held in 2018.

She further urged them to carry out its functions by virtual means given the circumstances of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The committee members have Dr Ali Garba of Financial Investment Services Wisconsin USA as Chairman, while Professor Manny Aniebonam, Global Investor and Member, NIDAN (Nigerians in Diaspora Alumni Network) as Secretary.

Other members include Chief Bimbo Roberts Folayan; Ms Lola Visser Mabogunje; Barrister Kachi Okezie; Mr Femi Odere; Dr Mrs Ngozi Ogbonna-Erondu; Ambassador Edward Sarki; Mr Uche Orji; Mr Mansur Nuhu Bamalli; Ms Gbemi Adesemowo; Honourable Abdulrahman Terab; Mariam Madaki and representative of Ministry of Finance.

