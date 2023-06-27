A socio-political group, under the auspices of Concern AKS citizens in the diaspora, has congratulated the former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio for emerging as Senate President of the Federal Republic, calling for healthy collaboration to bring dividends of democracy to bear in the state.

The call by the diaspora group came on the heels of the recent seeming word trading between the aids of the immediate past governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel, and the Senate President.

Recall that on the day of his inauguration, the Senate President, while receiving the state Governor, Pastor Umo Eno and his entourage, had advised him, among other things; not to inherit enemies from his predecessor.

It is obvious that the advice is still generating ripples long after it was dropped though the immediate past governor had refused to utter a word to either deny being an enemy to anyone or accept it.

The group in a statement entitled: ‘Between Akpabio, Udom, Umo Eno, and Choosing Enemies’ and endorsed by Engr. Asuquo Esin went down memory lane.

“There’s no gainsaying that Godswill Akpabio held sway in the state between 2007 and 2015, handed over power to his anointed governorship candidate (against popular choice) Udom Emmanuel who held the mantle for the last 8 years. Both governors left huge legacies they will be remembered for, but it is a fact that while the latter will be remembered for building bridges across the state, uniting groups, and ensuring peace, Akpabio’s reign was blurred with deep divisions, tribal supremacy and unnecessary hostilities towards a group, particularly the Ibibios.

“As our people say Mbọ́b’iso okpoebod isikpanna unyama, meaning no matter how the goat squeezes its face, it must be sold, therefore irrespective of who is hurt, the truth must be told.

“Akwa Ibom state has a history that precedes these figures; a history laced with strong bonds of unity, intergroup relations and mutual respect for all groups; a history that was very visible in the establishment of the Ibibios state college that had prominent Akwa Ibomites from all corners of the state coming together under the Ibibio Union Scholarship Scheme that brought out the likes of the Udoudoma, Akpabio and many others. Our forefathers lived together, had a shared prosperity, and fought together for the creation of our state.

“Let us not even delve into the insecurity that bedeviled us during that era, something that seemed as though it was targeted at the Ibibios (the records are there for anyone to peruse). At the beginning of Udom’s administration, many of us had a suspicion about a possible continuity of that policy of divide and rule, albeit with an Ibibio at the helm of affairs.

“However, to our consternation and relief, Udom Emmanuel with his policies demonstrated a sharp departure from what we had in the previous government. Under Udom, every part of Akwa Ibom state was carried along both in the distribution of projects, allocation of resources, and sharing of appointments. No segment was left behind. We could hardly differentiate an Annang man from Oro or Ibibio from Ekid.

“He focused on maintaining peace, uniting the once fragmented groups, and promoting mutual respect for all. This perhaps can be traced as the root cause of the fallout between Akpabio and Udom. The latter’s decision to do away with politics of division, selective recognition and healing of wounds did not go down well with the former, hence the crack in the relationship.





“In a bid not to “Inherit another’s enemies,” Udom Emmanuel began to reconcile with many politicians who had fallen out of the former’s favour. Prominent amongst them is Obong Victor Attah.

“At that point, Akpabio for fear of the unknown plotted his political sojourn to the APC and suddenly saw Udom, his once protege an enemy and anyone who was with Udom became an enemy including the likes of Ibanga Akpabio who incidentally is credited with making the path to Akpabio’s rise easy. It is on record that Ibanga Akpabio gave the slot to Godswill for his emergence as commissioner under Victor Attah.

“Akpabio began to breed imaginary enemies for political convenience. This continued into the 2019 general elections, which polled the two heavyweights against each other, culminating in the defeat of the former and the all-drawn-out enmity between the two.”

It reasons that after the 2023 general elections, which saw winners and losers declared, even as many had left the corridor of power while others stepped in; the constant thing, is the continuity of government.

The statement, however, noted interesting results of the last elections in the country and the state in particular against the deep-rooted tradition in Akwa Ibom state, some parties recorded victories, and the power of incumbency for the first time played little or no role in influencing the outcome of elections.

It noted that, in the ensuing outcome, two notable figures in Akwa Ibom politics in the last 16 years came up against each other, both scheming to protect the interest of their respective party.

The statement stressed the fact that, until he left office, Udom Emmanuel avoided any confrontation with his boss, Chief Godswill Akpabio, maintained respect due for him, and protected his legacies as governor.

“While we congratulate Akpabio and wish him the very best, especially in the discharge of his duties as Senate President and the much-anticipated collaboration with Akwa Ibom state government in bringing the dividends of democracy to bear on our dear state, we are constrained to advise his excellency to focus on governance and leave imaginary enemies.

“He should support the state government and not incite division and hostilities amongst stakeholders within the state. As our people usually say, “Ebo ke ndinọ́ñgọ́ item afere afon idaha’owo miisinne ikpang”. This means, advice is good when the deed isn’t done yet. ya akpatre nwa-unen atre ke edon. Enough is enough!”

