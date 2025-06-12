Diaspora doctors can transform Nigeria’s health sector – Dabiri-Erewa

The importance of Nigerians in the diaspora supporting health sector development in Nigeria was emphasized during the commissioning of the $1 million Philip Ozuah Block at the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chair of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, spoke at the event, highlighting that doctors collaborating with other healthcare professionals in the country can transform medical tourism and help reverse its current trends.

Dabiri-Erewa noted that over the past four years, approximately 10 hospitals have been established by Nigerian’s diaspora doctors, including the recently inaugurated African Medical Centre of Excellence in Abuja.

This reflects a growing trend of Nigerian doctors returning to the country to give back to their communities.

“I’m sure our doctors in the diaspora can turn it around. We can have a situation where people come to Nigeria for their health needs rather than going out. However, who do you meet when you go out? A lot of them are Nigerian doctors.

“So working with them, I’m sure that can happen. We can change the face of medical tourism and reverse medical tourism in the diaspora by working with our health practitioners at home.

“We also believe that if they come together collectively, they can build a medical centre of excellence. Because we have the capacity, we have the numbers; all we need is the structural organisation to make it happen.”

UI’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kayode Adebowale, celebrated Prof. Ozuah’s legacy and his commitment to his roots and said his decision to champion and substantially fund the hotel project reflects his unwavering belief in giving back and empowering the next generation of medical professionals.

According to him, quality accommodation is a critical component of academic success; having a comfortable, secure, and conducive living environment is not a luxury but a necessity.

“The success of this project should serve as a clarion call to other alumni and friends of the university; there is still much work to be done to advance our infrastructure and academic offerings. Let us emulate Professor Ozuah’s example by investing in initiatives that will sustain UI’s leadership in education and research.

The Minister for Education, Dr Maruf Alausa, described the Philip Ozuah hostel as a symbol of unwavering commitment to the growth of Nigeria’s healthcare system and a powerful testament to the enduring values of philanthropy, patriotism, and service to humanity.

Dr Alausa, who was represented by the director in the Office of the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Mr Adewale Aderibigbe, said that the contribution reflects a spirit of giving that transcends borders and reminds individuals that roots remain firmly planted in Nigeria and therefore urged that the hostel should serve as a beacon of hope, service, and excellence.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, who spoke through Dr Jimoh Salaudeen, the director of health services, said that the donation would complement the effort of the federal government to increase the admission quota of all health workers at the university to address the incessant brain drain and upgrading facilities required by the students at the university.

Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barrister Adebayo Lawal, and Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Barrister Ifeanyi Ossai, all said that people should emulate and contribute to the upliftment of humanity, saying that institutions all over the world live on the strength of the benevolence and generosity of their alumnus and urge for increased support.

President of the Ibadan College of Medicine Alumni Association World Wide (ICOMAA-WW), Emeritus Professor Samuel Omokhodion, said the Philip Ozuah hostel block, at the cost of $1 million, would house 168 students and stand as a testament to the shared vision and unwavering determination of the college alumni.

He therefore urged more donors to support the completion of the remaining blocks of the hostel to accommodate over 500 occupants in response to the requirements set forth by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria to house all clinical students on the hospital premises.

