Diaspora bill: Over 20 million Nigerians deserve voting right — Ex-minister Nweke

A former Minister for Information and Communication, Frank Nweke, on Monday underscored the need to grant over 20 million Nigerians in diaspora the voting right through the passage of the diaspora bill during the ongoing sixth alteration of the 1999 constitution review exercise.

Nweke, the incumbent Chairman of Fixed Politics Nigeria, gave the charge in Abuja during the National Public Hearing on the alteration of the 1999 Constitution held at the instance of the House of Representatives’ Special Ad-hoc Committee on Constitution Review, chaired by Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

According to him, diaspora remittances over the past five years exceeded US$90 billion, which sustains the country’s economy, supporting households, education, real estate, health, agriculture, and more.

While stressing the need to transform the country’s political culture and reform institutions for better governance, the former Minister commended the 10th House of Representatives for embracing the voices of citizens in this constitutional reform process.

He said: “Truly, democracy ought to be lived this way, listening to the people, elevating their aspirations and making those aspirations part of our fundamental law. But today, our submission focuses on democracy. There are two vital reforms. The first one is diaspora voting, and the second one is independent candidacy.

“These are not peripherals, Mr. Speaker. They are central to what democracy is about. It’s about fairness and it’s about inclusion, and we demand that this should be included prior to the elections in 2027.

“I’ll focus very briefly on diaspora voting. The Nigerian diaspora is vast and deeply engaged. Estimates place the number of Nigerians in diaspora between 17 and 20 million. Their financial contribution is enormous. And in 2024 alone, remittances officially recorded were put at 20.93 billion U.S. dollars, more than four times the value of foreign direct investment in the same period.

“Over just five years, diaspora remittances exceeded US$90 million, sustaining our economy, supporting households, education, real estate, health, agriculture, and more.

“Nigeria alone receives 35% of sub-Saharan Africa’s diaspora remittances, roughly about $19.5 billion in 2023. But despite these contributions, Nigerians abroad currently have no constitutional or legal mechanism to vote from outside the country. Several bills have been proposed, including amendments to sections 77 and 117 of the Constitution, but none have passed.

“Other countries are already ahead. Kenya has been proposed. It allows out-of-country voting for presidential elections. South Africa, Namibia, Burkina Faso, and Togo also practice diaspora voting. Ghana, under its Representation of the People’s Amendment Act 2006, has legislated for diaspora voting, though implementation is partial.”

Nweke also advocated for the passage of the bill on ‘Independent Candidacy ‘ during the ongoing constitution review exercise.

“Nigeria is considering constitutional reforms to allow independent candidates to contest elective offices at all levels, presidential, federal, state, and local governments, without having to be sponsored by a political party.

“Candidates must obtain certain verified signatures. We support this and we urge this committee to look into this very, very seriously because there are so many Nigerians who are competent, who have capacity, but who are constrained by the shenanigans in existing political parties.

“And so we at Fixed Politics are very happy to have this opportunity to make this strong representation and are supremely confident that on the merit of it, based on data, based on empirical evidence, and based on global best practice, that these proposals will be well received for the benefit of our country and for the development of our democracy.”

