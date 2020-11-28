Diana, Snazzy ready to take music industry by storm —Don Crucifixto Boss

Music Executive and Don Crucifixto boss, Tumi Oluyole, has revealed that a music revolution is about to hit the entertainment industry, and to be led by his label acts Snazzy and Dirty Diana.

Don while fielding questions from newsmen during the week, sounded confident about his team revolving and redefining sounds in the industry with great talents and proper process.

Speaking about the label anthem entitled: ‘Don Crucifixto’, he said: “the single is the first of many,” noting that more great works would be released for public consumption soon.

The anthem features Afrobeat Superstar, Sean Dampte, famous for many hit tracks and recently released a smashing single “Sweetest Whyne” and multi award winning producer, Joey Benks. The single is now available on every platform.

He, however, boasted that Dirty Diana, who was recently signed under the label, is ready to rival any female Afrobeat star including Tiwa Savage, reiterating that Kusher Snazzy, another act on the label, is the shining light of Afrobeat in Togo and “he is bringing his music to a bigger market”.

