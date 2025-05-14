DiamondXtra: Access Bank to reward customers with over N200m at Season 17

Access Bank has unveiled Season 17 of its flagship loyalty reward scheme, DiamondXtra, with a renewed commitment to transforming lives and deepening financial inclusion across Nigeria.

To mark the launch, the bank rewarded 165 lucky customers with cash prizes ranging from ₦5,000 to ₦100,000 in onsite draws held at the Lagos Trade Fair Complex in Lagos.

One of the major highlights of the new season is the return of the ‘Salary for Life’ initiative. Under this offer, selected winners will receive ₦200,000 every month for 15 years, amounting to a total benefit of ₦36 million per winner.

Speaking at the launch event, Adaeze Umeh, Unit Head of Consumer Banking at Access Bank, said: “We are excited to bring back ‘Salary for Life’ in response to customer demand. Winners will receive ₦200,000 monthly for the next fifteen years. In addition, this year we are introducing digital cluster draws through the Access More app. Customers can generate a referral code and share it with family and friends. Once a group of 50 qualifies, they will stand a chance to win ₦100,000 as a group.”

Umeh also revealed that of the 150 digital clusters planned for the season, 30 will be dedicated exclusively to women—a deliberate move to support the bank’s growing ‘W’ community, which focuses on empowering women through access to finance and opportunities.

Customer feedback played a pivotal role in shaping this year’s prize offerings. According to Umeh, Access Bank routinely polls customers to determine their preferred rewards.

“The last time they asked for ‘Salary for Life’ was in 2019. Last year, they opted for cars, and we gave out cars. This year, about 40 per cent of customers voted for ‘Salary for Life’, and we listened.”

She further explained that three winners will be selected for the salary reward each quarter.

“So far, 131 customers have won ‘Salary for Life’ in previous seasons. These new winners will be joining that exclusive community. We are significantly expanding the scope of rewards this season—from 4,000 winners in Season 16 to a target of 12,000 winners this year, with a total sum of ₦228.7 million. That is three times the number, reflecting our commitment to mass-market inclusion and social impact.”

The bank has reported that DiamondXtra now boasts over five million account holders, and it aims to onboard at least one million more by the end of 2025.

“Our target is not just numbers,” Umeh said. “We want every new and existing customer to experience excellent service, whether in person or digitally. With DiamondXtra, they enjoy interest, convenient banking, and life-changing rewards.”

Also speaking at the event was Olukemi Olayinka, Regional Sales Director at Access Bank, who emphasised the far-reaching impact of the initiative.

“We are thrilled that 165 customers walked away with rewards today, including five individuals who won ₦100,000 each. Over 33,000 families have benefitted from DiamondXtra since its inception. This is about making a difference.”

“Beyond individual rewards, DiamondXtra is also helping entrepreneurs. The scheme now extends support to small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) through business training, mentoring, and collateral-free loans.

“It is more than just savings,” Olayinka noted. “We provide up to ₦10 million in loans based on turnover, without requiring collateral. We guide customers through business challenges, offering the kind of support that ensures sustainability.”

She added that the bank’s continuous reward programme also plays a role in driving financial inclusion.

“Many people are joining the formal banking system for the first time because of DiamondXtra. We have acquired thousands of new accounts through this initiative while also keeping our existing customers actively engaged. To join the winning train and stand a chance to win our mouth-watering cash prizes this season, simply dial 9015# or walk into any of our branches nationwide to open a DiamondXtra account with a minimum of ₦5,000. Remember, the more you save, the more chances you have of winning in the monthly, quarterly, or cluster draws,” Olayinka concluded.

DiamondXtra is a hybrid account that merges the benefits of both savings and current accounts. It allows customers to earn interest on deposits while maintaining full transactional functionality.

However, what sets the account apart is its unique reward mechanism—customers automatically qualify for periodic draws that offer life-changing prizes.

DiamondXtra continues to be rolled out across key regions in Nigeria, including Lagos, Abuja, the South-West, and North-Central, making it one of the country’s most far-reaching financial reward programmes.

As Access Bank continues to innovate around financial products with social impact, DiamondXtra stands out as a blueprint for combining banking with purpose, reinforcing the institution’s overarching goal of improving lives and communities across Africa.

