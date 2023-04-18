The Federal Government has been urged to enter into talks with the government of Cameroon on when and how best to release water from its own dams to reduce taking other neighbouring countries unaware.

The Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, who made the call equally appealed to the government to build more dams across the country to reduce the devastation of annual flooding.

He said Nigeria, has lost huge human and material resources over the years to deluge and should not continue to rely on relocating people to riverine areas whenever there is a threat of flooding.

He explained that unless proactive measures are taken, the country will find it difficult to achieve food sufficiency as a greater percentage of what is cultivated every year is often washed away by the flood, thereby further impoverishing the farmers and pushing the country to the brink of food crisis.

Ogene noted that the construction of modern dams at strategic locations in the six geo-political zones will enhance the effective collection of excess water which can be preserved and used for irrigation for dry season farming.

The VP enjoined residents of Anambra State to embrace healthy sanitation culture and avoid dumping refuse in waterways or blocking water channels with illegal structures to ensure the free flow of water.

