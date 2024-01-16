The transition Chairman of Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom, Hon. (Barr) Etetim Onuk has called on the people of Itu, to always explore dialogue, consultation, and every constitutional means in resolving issues, conflicts and differences in opinion, to maintain peace and stability in the country.

Onuk who stated this on Monday, January 15, while laying the wreath to pay tribute to the fallen heroes to celebrate the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, at the Cenotaph, Mbak Atai, saluted the tenacity, doggedness, and fighting spirit of the men and women of Armed Forces still alive.

He frowned at the renewed threats to the security of the country and Itu, as the immediate environment, visible by a series of unwanted kidnappings of innocent youths on the mandatory National Service Scheme, as well as travelers across the country, which according to him, has posed serious challenge to the law enforcement agencies to redouble their collaborative efforts to ensure lasting peace and crime-free society.

” May I at this point say with all sincerity, that I am pleased and enlivened to note with deep satisfaction and appreciation, all the contributions and sacrifices of the officers and men of the Armed forces for ensuring peace and stability, as well as protection of our territorial boundaries.

“My pleasure arises largely from contemplations of the fact that the new spirit of service and dedication of the new generation of soldiers have now risen to work selflessly with great hope, vision, impetus, and intelligence.

” Judging from the events of the past years, you will agree with me that there has been renewed threats to the security of our country and our immediate environments. This can be attested to by series of unwanted kidnapping of our innocent Youth Corpers who were called to serve their father land and travelers across the length and breath of the country, hence, posing a challenge to our law enforcement agencies, redouble their collaborative efforts and rise to the occasion, to ensure lasting peace and crime free society for us all,” Onuk stated.

He saluted the the tenacity and sincerity of the Itu chapter of the Nigerian Legion for what he described as invaluable contributions to the society, peace, and socio-economic development of the Local Government Area, particularly, during the last six years of his administration as chairman.

The council boss stressed the need to join hands to jealously protect and not destroy the peace, progress, and development as such cannot thrive in an atmosphere of chaos, communal conflicts, and threats to peace.

He warned those who believe in destructive criticisms and evil machinations, to be mindful of the fact that ‘the evil that men do; live with and after them’, pledging his administration’s continued magnanimity and large heart to contain all shades of opinion and diverse interests.

Onuk however appealed to all to always lend a helping hand to the dependents of the ex-service men, especially, the widows and children, as well as the surviving veterans who are incapacitated and weak.

In his address, the chairman, Itu area council of the Legion, Major Archibong Eniang, appreciated the magnanimity of the state government for donating: N155000000 to the living veterans and the widows of the fallen heroes at different times, to boost their respective businesses.

He called for assistance from the Itu Council, to raise an office space for the LGA ‘s chapter of the Legion.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE