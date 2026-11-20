The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed claims that military camouflage uniforms allegedly recovered from suspected bandits in a viral video were supplied by the Nigerian military.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Michael Onoja, gave the clarification while reacting to the video circulating on social media, which showed large quantities of woodland and desert camouflage uniforms allegedly in the possession of suspected bandits.

The military said the uniforms did not originate from its inventory, ruling out suggestions that they could have been obtained through official military channels or stolen during attacks on military supply vehicles.

“That is not possible,” he said, when asked whether the clothing originated from the Nigerian military.

Onoja also said the military had not received any report of bandits stealing uniforms from its supply vehicles during an attack, dismissing the possibility that the clothing was obtained through such an incident.

“No such report has been made. It is not from the Nigerian military,” he added.

The footage showed two distinct camouflage patterns, identified as woodland and desert designs. Some of the uniforms were spread on the ground, while others appeared to have been packed in sacks.

The circulation of military-style uniforms among suspected criminals has renewed concerns about the impersonation of security personnel, particularly as criminal groups have been known to exploit such clothing to deceive members of the public and facilitate attacks and kidnappings.

In February 2024, the Federal Government restated its restrictions on the unauthorised use of military camouflage by civilians, warning against the misuse of security uniforms and equipment by criminal elements.

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, said the restrictions were necessary to help security agencies distinguish genuine personnel from impostors.

He explained that criminals had taken advantage of uniforms belonging to the military and other security agencies to mislead members of the public and carry out criminal activities.

The government said the restrictions were intended to prevent impersonation, discourage the misuse of military uniforms and strengthen security operations across the country.