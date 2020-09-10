DHQ adopts position of Operation Ayem Akpatuma 111 on Gana’s death 

The Defence Headquarters, (DHQ), on Thursday, adopted the position of the Operation Ayem Akpatuma 111, on the killing of a militia leader, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana during an encounter with troops around Gboko in Benue State on Tuesday amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding his death.

Briefing defence correspondents in Abuja on the updates on Armed Forces Operations in the various theatres across the country from the period between 3rd-9th September this year, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, (DMO), Major General John Eneche said that the Commander of the troops had already made a statement on it while the Benue State governor, Dr Sam Ortom had also done so adding that the Military high authorities have taken the matter up.

Gen Eneche who was asked to clarify issues on whether or not the Military was aware of the amnesty deal between the militia leader and the State Government as claimed the state governor, said it would be unethical for him to be speaking on an issue already being handled by superior authorities as it happened in Borno State.

According to him, “it will be unethical for me to be speaking on an issue already been handled by my superiors, by tradition, I am not expected to speak on it again, we are on the position already highlighted by the Troops Commander, for now, nothing has changed.

While the Military stated that the militia gang leader was killed during a gun duel with the troops on the day in question, the governor said that he was shocked at his killing by the troops as he was actually coming for the amnesty deal which the Military was a party to.

General Eneche, however, confirmed that 40 members of Gana’s gang were also captured alongside arms and ammunition recovered during the operation.

The Coordinator, DMO declared that operations in various theatres across the country aim at ending insurgency activities in the land have progressed satisfactory in the period under review.

From the North West Zone, he said that within the period the Operation Hadarin Daji had continued its aggressive campaign against bandits and other criminals while Operation Lafiya Dole had continued its clearance operations in the North-East zone.

In the North-Central zone, the Coordinator said troops of Operations Nut Cracker and Safe Haven continued their clearance operations while Operation Ayem Akpatuma III killed a militia leader Terwase Akwaza alias Gana during an encounter with troops around Gboko in Benue State with forty members of his gang also captured alongside arms and ammunition.

He added that from the South-South, Zone, troops of Operation Delta Safe intensified the fight against crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and illegal oil bunkering in the zone with significant successes.

He added that the Nigerian Navy Ship Delta patrol team located a dugout pit with about 1,257.96 barrels of product suspected to be stolen crude oil at Ogbodede Creek in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Coordinator also disclosed that scores of the members of the Boko Haram/ Islamic West Africa Province Terrorist group were killed While several others were captured alive and several kidnapped victims were rescued by the gallant troops who also destroyed their camps and hideouts in various locations across the zones.

While appreciating the gallantry and professionalism displayed by the troops during the various locations, Gen Eneche declared that the current onslaught on the criminals would be sustained by the Armed Forces of Nigeria until normalcy was restored to every part of the country

He also appealed to the members of the public to continue to provide useful and credible information about the bandits which assist the troops in their Operations.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE