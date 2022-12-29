DG, NCAA wins Aviation Man of the Year award

Following his outstanding performance in sustaining the oversight function of the country’s aviation sector, especially as it affects safety regulation of the operations of airlines, the director-general, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, has won this year’s prestigious Air Transport Industry ‘Aviation Man of the Year’ award.

According to the publisher of Air Transport Quarterly Magazine, the organiser of the annual industry award, Prince ‘Supo Atobatele, Captain Nuhu’s reformation, zeal and dynamism had contributed to the continental and global impact which the Nigerian aviation sector had been able to record in recent times.

According to him, Nuhu has “been able to inject a pragmatic touch of innovations and visionary foresightedness which has succeeded in lifting the regulatory work of the agency to an impressively commendable height.”

The Industry Award, third in the series for the aviation industry and business and economy sector, was held at the NCAA Annex, near the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

The event also saw the Nigerian Safety Investigation Board (NSIB) coasting home with the ATQ Most Innovative Aviation Agency of the Year, while the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) had two separate awards bestowed on its acting managing director, Mr Matthew Lawrence Pwajok, who won the ATQ Star Leadership Award in Air Traffic Management while the agency was voted ‘Most Impactful Agency of the Year.’

The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, also won two separate awards as the ATQ Aviation College of the Year while its Rector/CEO, Captain Alkali Mahmud Modibo, won ATQ Leadership for Excellence in Manpower Development award.

Equally, the director-general, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), Professor Mansur Matazu, bagged ATQ CEO of the Year, while NiMET emerged as the Most Improved Aviation Agency of the Year just as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) came top as ATQ Most Outstanding Agency in Airport Management.

