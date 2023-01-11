DG DSS declared war on our members – Pro Emefiele group leader raises alarm

The Convener of the Coalition of National Interest Defenders, the group that exposed the plot by the DG SSS to frame the CBN Governor Mr. Godwin Emefiele for Terrorism Financing has told newsmen that the DG has declared war on his members for exposing the plot.

The group leader, Barr. Tochukwu Ohazuruike said “The DSS DG has declared war on our members for daring to expose the plot.

He has arrested a member of our leadership, Meliga Godwin who was arrested, beaten, and handcuffed in his home like a common criminal before being dragged away.”

“Reports of strange visits to the homes of other members of our leadership have also been reported and this is becoming worrisome.”

The lawyer declared to newsmen that he is already in Abuja as the group leaders were not on the run having not committed any crime known to Law.

“You can all remember that even at our exposure press conference, we informed the world that it was likely that we would be targets of attack by the DG DSS and we are not surprised of what is happening now.

We have not committed any known crime so the worst he can do is to threaten, intimidate, harass, detain us beat us, injure us but he should know that we know that patriotism comes with a a price and citizens from time immemorial have paid such prices.

We would only remind the DG that those who punished patriotic citizens always ended up paying worse prices.” He concluded.