Development of our university, UI, UNILORIN incomplete without your efforts, ACU celebrates Ayo Banjo at 88

The Vice-Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Professor Timothy Adebayo, has felicitated the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the university, Emeritus Professor Ayo Banjo, on the occasion of his 88th birth anniversary.

In a statement, the Vice-Chancellor noted that the history of the development of Ajayi Crowther University, University of Ibadan, University of Ilorin, and indeed, tertiary education in Nigeria, would be grossly incomplete without the conspicuous and explicit mention of the Emeritus Professor Ayo Banjo.

He described Prof Banjo, who he respectfully refers to as ‘Baba Banjo’, as an epitome of integrity, hard work, discipline and humility.

Prof Adebayo noted that Baba Banjo had given him the maximum cooperation any Vice-Chancellor would ever require from the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the University.

He mentioned that the Emeritus Professor had played a pivotal role in the establishment of the university, having served as a member of the implementation committee for the establishment of the university and the Pioneering Chairman of the University Governing Council.

He said the Emeritus Professor guided the university through its teething period, and expressed gratitude to God, given the fact that the university has continued to grow and fulfil its mandate under the watch of Prof Banjo as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees.





The Emeritus Professor Ayo Banjo, currently the chairman of the Governing Board of National Universities Commission (NUC), is the longest-serving Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan; he occupied that office from December 1, 1984, till November 30, 1991, after initially serving in the acting capacity, in the same office from November 1983 to November 1984.

Prof Adebayo acknowledged that Prof Banjo had paid his dues in the University of Ibadan, which he joined as a lecturer in 1966, and later rose therein to the exalted position of professor in 1975.

The Emeritus Professor Banjo, Professor of English Language, has served as Chairman Advisory Committee on Nigerian Language Centre, Chairman National Committee on English Language, President, Nigerian Academy of Letters(2000-2004), President, West African Modern Language Association, Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Prestigious Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas price for Literature, Pro-Chancellor, University of Port Harcourt (2000-2004), Pro-Chancellor, University of Ilorin(2005-2007), among others.

Adebayo stated that Baba Banjo has availed the Ajayi Crowther University of his vast experience in the sector, and prayed to God to grant him good health to continue to use his rich and enriching acumen for the good of the nation.

Adebayo said he was glad that Baba Banjo had been kind enough to put down his vast experience in his memoirs, the latest being his autobiography entitled: ‘ Morning by Morning’ which he recommended to all and sundry, especially those in the academia who wish to drink from the fountain of knowledge and experience of the Emeritus Professor Ayo Banjo.

