Sunday Ejike – Abuja

Legal fire works in the suit filed by the governments of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states challenging the naira redesign policy of the of the Federal Government, before the Supreme Court.

A seven-member panel of Justices of the apex court, presided by Justice John Okoro insisted on hearing all the applications filed in the matter today to avoid a situation where the judiciary will be made a scape goat.

At the resumed hearing in the consolidated suits, which has eleven states as plaintiffs and the Bayelsa and Edo state governments joining the federal government as defendants in the matter, Justice Okoro insisted on hearing the matter and will decide on it very soon

…Details later