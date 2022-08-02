Developers boost retail, hospitality space with 30,000sqm Oasis Centre

Despite Nigeria’s economic challenges, the real estate sector is set to witness the delivery of additional retail, hospitality and office developments before the end of the year.

Taking the lead is the delivery of the 30,000 square metres (sqm) iconic seven floors development known as The Oasis Centre Ikeja, located on Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The project, which construction started in 2013, is a joint development between the Nigeria Police Cooperative Multipurpose Society Limited (POLCOOP) and Mall D’Oasis Shopping Centre Limited (MDO).

According to the developers, the first phase of the project, which is the retail mall, would be opened to the public by December 2022.

Mall D’Oasis Shopping Centre Limited is a commercial development company, and owning the trade name Oasis, the firm said it’s excited to introduce its flagship development, The Oasis Centre, Ikeja.

The developers described the Oasis Centre, Ikeja as a “unique” mixed-use development and the first mixed-use space in Nigeria that combines three distinct development types (retail, business and hospitality) in one building.Lead Consultant of Awoyokun Consulting, Nnennaya Awoyokun; and Director in BleFamingo, Adelola Chu-Osakwe, conducted journalists on the tour of the project at the weekend.

According to Nnenaya Awoyokun, a variety of 42 distinct retail brands would operate from its ground and first floor, while a flexible MICE component would provide serviced meeting rooms, boardrooms and meeting spaces.

She stated further that a 5-star hospitality component across four floors would offer leisure and accommodation for 200 rooms.

Whether for business or pleasure, the Oasis Centre Ikeja, according to her, is the perfect destination, adding that each component has been designed to complement the other, to give an enriched hospitality experience.

“It’s simply an ecosystem that works, is safe, functional and elegantly styled for business, retail and leisure purposes.

Strategically located in the heart of Lagos, the five minutes’ drive to the Lagos’ international and local airports is simply one of the astounding features of this innovatory lifestyle development,” Awoyokun said

Other features of the Oasis Centre include executive lounges, gymnasium, spa, wellness suite, infinity pool, pool bar, piano bar, all day dining, and a rooftop bar with an open terrace view, overseeing the skyline of Ikeja.

Describing the Oasis Centre as a “city within the city of Lagos”, the Awoyokun and Chu-Osakwe said the firm is prepared to enhance the quality of the hospitality industry with the introduction of Wyndham hotel brand.

Speaking about Wydham hotel, Ignatius Plangnaan, said the hotel brand is the signature brand of the largest hotel franchisor in the world, with over 8,900 hotels, 812 rooms, in over 95 countries.





According to him, Wyndham being a respected name in the upscale service industry and hotel around the world, would ensure that Wyndham Lagos, Ikeja delivers comfort exceeding expectations, with thoughtful services and amenities tailored to make guests “make the most of their stay, in ways that are more enjoyable than they can imagine.”

“The Wyndham Lagos, Ikeja at the Oasis Centre Ikeja, is the anchor and will be the first hotel of the Wyndham Hotels and Resorts in Africa. Lagos will join cities like London, Dubai, Brussels, Madrid, Istanbul, Delhi, Athens, Milan and many others, and become one of the global locations that brings exceptional value to travellers.”

Awoyokun added: “Guests of the Wyndham Lagos, Ikeja, patrons of the retail and work spaces within this Oasis city will enjoy 24/7 power supply, good road network – starting with a slip road to the centre, ample parking, excellent security systems and processes; all the elements of a great city, designed with the complete comfort and success of its occupants in mind.”

“The wholesome, tranquil comfort and convenience the Oasis Centre Ikeja is designed to deliver, is best experienced,” Awoyokun added.

The Nigeria Police Coop Multipurpose Centre, known as Oasis Centre Ikeja is committed to delivering this one-of-a-kind project that positively impacts the capital of Lagos Ikeja area and beyond.

