Develop stronger music brand for Nigeria, Runsewe charges PMAN

The Director General National Council for Arts and Culture, OtumbaSegunRunsewe has charged the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) to utilise the music platform at their disposal to develop a strong brand that will unify the country.

Runsewe who received the executive members PMAN at the council’s office in Abuja recently said the association has a big role to play in spreading the message of unity to heal the wounds and rekindle the hopes, yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

He stated that the time was ripe for a strong collaboration between the National Council for Arts and Culture and PMAN in developing and promoting a strong Nigerian brand through music, adding that in other parts of the world, music is an important tool to drive home the demands of the people and at the same time, get the attention of the government of the day.

NCAC boss who is also the President of the World Crafts Council for African Region reiterated the need for the association to remain focused and create a platform for all musicians in Nigeria to have a unifying voice.

He, however urged the association to produce a Nigerian song that will unify all the different ethnic groups in the country.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation and the President of the association, Pretty Okafor said the Association was in the Council headquarters to express its appreciation to the Director-General, NCAC, Otunba Runsewe for the fatherly role he played to ensure the return of peace to the body.

Okafor stated that under the new leadership of the association, all musicians in the country have been duly registered and are enjoying royalties from their works through a partnership created with Zenith Bank of Nigeria Plc.

He also revealed that the association has been able to secure a land in the Federal Capital Territory for the building of an Entertainment City and the Musicians Village to cater for the needs of the association.

Also speaking, the first vice president of the association, Sunny Neji pleaded with Otunba Runsewe to remember the association when the COVID-19 palliatives are being shared.

Runsewe, however promised to look into their demands with a view to ameliorating the various challenges of the association.

He also promised to give the association adequate representation in the council programmes coming up later this year.