Develop delivers N1.4bn housing project, canvasses 1 million units yearly

Rising above circumstances, Messrs Tetramanor Nigeria Limited, led by its Managing Director, Mr John Beecroft, has delivered N1.4 billion worth newly completed housing units to subscribers in Lagos.

Christened ‘TM Meadows’ the project is a residential housing units located in Ebute-Metta, consisting 37 units of two and three-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom maisonettes.

Speaking during the grand opening of the residential apartments, Beecroft tasked stakeholders in the sector to focus on provision of one million homes yearly in order to bridge the nation’s 17 million housing deficit.

The managing director observed that developers would have to keep providing the basic infrastructure for housing projects, which will invariably impact on cost of housing delivery, pointing out those expectations that government, would provide basic infrastructure has failed over time.

The commissioning also featured the handing over of keys to subscribers of the project. Other features in the housing units include maid’s room, extensive parking lots, ‘reverse osmosis’ treated water supply, spacious garden and playground, 24 hours security, Closed Circuit Television (CCTV), backup power transformer, and supermarket.

The project, which started two years ago, is a mixed purpose development that includes both residential and commercial spaces strategically located five minutes from the Third Mainland Bridge.

Speaking further on TM Meadows, Beecroft said, “Out of the 37 units, 34 have already been sold. And this is well understood when you consider that despite the adverse economic environment, we went all out to provide real quality spaces, with special features such as a jogging path, gym, mini basket court, Italian electrical & sanitary fittings, and high quality wooden GQ doors.”

The firm, he noted was no exception to the impact of the global health crisis, increase in the exchange rate, prices of building materials and the #EndSARS protest, which prompted shutting down of site and caused delay of about six months to deliver the N1.4 billion project.

However, he said the firm remains resolute in delivery of quality, reasonably priced residential and commercial spaces for Nigerians who are in need of a place to call home.

“The site for TM meadows initially was a scanty town with old ships buried when we came here but it has been transformed now,” the managing director said.

Commissioning the project, the Chief Executive Officer, TW Construction Limited, Otunba Tomori Williams, said the project would further reduce the housing shortfall in the country.

He commended the developer for the quality of work done especially, the infrastructure and the finishing on project, adding that it has turned around the community for good.

The Baale of Okobaba community, Chief Musibau Jinadu, lauded the firm for the project, stressing that it would open the area for more visitors, investments and employment opportunities for the people.

He stated that the community has stopped operations of land grabbers in Ebutte-Metta and appealed to other developers to come and invest in the community.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Salami Panel Wants Magu, Other Policemen In EFCC Removed

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (retd)… | police helicopter to Oyo | police helicopter to Oyo | police helicopter to Oyo