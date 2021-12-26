Detained suspected ritual killer dies in police custody

The suspected 55-year old ritualist, Tunde Olayiwola, who was caught with fresh human head in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State, has mysteriously died in police custody, after slumping some 48 hours after his arrest.

It was gathered that suspect was observed to have slumped while in detention and was rushed to the hospital where he eventually died after receiving treatment.

Olayiwola who was nabbed and paraded with fresh human head by men of the state police on Thursday had confessed to the crime while investigation is still on going before he was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the police hospital.

The late suspect who claimed to be an herbalist disclosed that he ordered for the fresh human head from one of his customers at N60,000 in order to use it for money-making rituals and ensure a better life.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the suspect death said Olayiwola was discovered to have slumped while in the police custody.

According to her, the 55-year-old man could not talk and was rushed to the police clinic where he was being treated but however, said the man died at the hospital while receiving treatment.

She said the police in the state would carry out an autopsy to unravel the cause of the self acclaimed cleric death, while investigation is ongoing to nab others involved in the crime.

It will be recalled that the State Commissioner of Police, Oyeyemi Oyediran, last Thursday, paraded the said the suspect who was arrested after intelligence report that the suspect was about to receive a consignment.

He said the suspect was apprehended with the fresh head delivered to him and confessed that the head was meant to be used by him to ensure a better life.

He said “on the 23rd of December, 2021, at about 9am, the police received an information that a self acclaimed cleric named Alfa Tunde Olayiwola , a suspected ritualistic was about to receive a consignment suspected to be human head.

“The police immediately swung into action and the cleric was apprehended at Ajagbale area of Oka in Ondo town.

“A fresh head was found in his custody. He confessed that the head found in his possession was to be used to ensure he had a better life”

Olayiwola who said he hailed from Osogbo however, confessed to the crime, saying he ordered for the fresh head for money ritual at the sum of N60,000.

