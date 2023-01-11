Destruction of our campaign vehicles will no longer be tolerated ― Zamfara APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has expressed condemnation over the vandalization of its properties allegedly by opposition party, saying APC would no longer tolerate any further attack.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday evening, the APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Mallam Yusuf Idris lamented that recently a vehicle laminated with Governor Bello Mattawale’s logo was burnt, allegedly by opposition PDP thugs in the state.

“With the return of the PDP governorship candidate however, the peace that we were enjoying was thrown to the wolves as the party has begun to unleash its terror groups on us”.

“This was manifested on Monday when the PDP thugs blocked a vehicle that had His Excellency, Governor Bello Matawalle’s laminated pictures, destroyed it before setting it on fire with one of the arrested arsonists saying he did what he did following the specific instruction by the PDP governorship candidate, Dauda Lawal Dare on them to burn all APC logo carrying vehicles in the state.

“The suspect, Yusuf Aminu from Gangaren ‘Yar Rumfa of Gusau through a video clip told the police he committed the act to the satisfaction of his candidate, Dauda Lawal Dare”.





“We at the APC however have always called for calm so that peace will reign but this is sadly going too far and being viewed as a sign of weaknesses”.

“We want to sound a serious and categorical warning that what just happened should be the last time that the PDP or any of its sponsored miscreants would do to us with violence or criminal attitude”.

He further said that the opposition PDP must know that no one has the monopoly of trouble, ”if that is what they want, we also know their houses, their vehicles and even their movement.

“We have always supported both the government and security agencies in maintaining peace, law and order in the state and shall continue such support but we won’t tolerate any further attack even in a verbal way from the PDP again, especially when such attackers and hoodlums like the arrested Yusuf Aminu confessed to the police that they were deployed directly by Dauda Lawal Dare the party’s governorship candidate to do what he was arrested for”.

“We are currently campaigning and soliciting votes from the electorate and they equally should be doing just that under a conducive political environment that has been provided by the focused leadership of our amiable governor, Matawalle”.

According to him, APC has viewed politics and peaceful coexistence as going hand-in-hand “we wish to call on particularly the leadership of the PDP to call their house to order without which we will be matching their attacks appropriately”.

“We also commend security agencies and their operatives in the state for their steadfastness, prompt action and bringing all bad elements to book”.

He maintained that APC was completely against bloodletting and destruction of public property which have become the trademark and synonymous with the opposition.