Destruction of INEC election materials

Unquestionably, the conduct of the 2019 general election was more peaceful than the 2015 general election. Similarly, the conduct of the 2015 general election was more peaceful than the 2011 general election. This is indicative of the fact that there is a huge success in the nation’s democracy.

Nonetheless, the recent incessant attacks on INEC’s election materials in Enugu, Ogun, Osun and Ebonyi are a setback to the nation’s democracy as the country witnessed successes in the previous polls. However, if the populace is in dire need of a peaceful election in the coming poll, attacking INEC’s properties is not the way to go.

The mindless attacks destroyed a total of 1,993 ballot boxes, 399 voting cubicles, 22 electric power generators and thousands of uncollected PVCs, among other materials; this has resulted in the reprint of voter cards and the reproduction of ballot boxes and voting cubicles among other destroyed materials.

On a serious note, the destruction of INEC’s materials will do more harm than good to the nation’s upcoming election. Should this ungodly move continue, many Nigerians would be disfranchised and the outcome of the election would be marred by rigging.

There is a huge expectation that it could trigger violence in the upcoming general election, and on the other hand disrupt the smooth exercise of the process and cause a delay.

It will be recalled that many lives were destroyed during the 2011 presidential election and properties worth billions of naira lost. Therefore, the more election materials are destroyed, the more problematic the outcome of the elections would be. As such, the Federal Government should take drastic measures to put an end to attacks on INEC’s materials and facilities before the elections commence.

If Nigerians need free, fair and credible elections in the forthcoming general exercise, we need to help work tirelessly as a team to protect INEC’s centres and offices across the nation and not fold our arms waiting for the government to intervene. It is our collective responsibility to put a stop to this barbaric act of vandalism.

Fatima Abubakar Malah, Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri.

