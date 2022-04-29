Destination Ondo set to host Asun Carnival on May 2

Following the success of last year’s Asun Carnival, a brain child of Destination Ondo under the President of La Campagne, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, the carnival is set for its second edition on May 2.

The crowd pulling event which was later adopted by the Ondo State government, is billed to entertain carnival lovers, guests and local communities at the Ondo Township Stadium with an enriched line up of entertaining events alongside the street parades by the different bands and sections of the carnival that is geared to enliven their day.

Other activities to light up the carnival is tagged ‘The pride of our identity, which includes road shows, dance, music, fashion parade and kolokun contest and Asun Ibile contest.

One of the major features of the carnival, which is to be hosted in conjunction with the Ondo State Ministry of Culture and Tourism, is food culture, a display of the rich and vast culinary delights of the people of Ondo town and the state in general.

Speaking on the event, Akinboboye said it was devoted to energising the economy of the town and the state in general by engaging the youths and other segments of the society in meaningful venture that engaged their skills, brains and creative talents.

According to him, preparation for the carnival, which promises to be colourful, entertaining and fulfilling has long started with the local production of the various outfits, including foot wears and accessories for the carnival by the garment factory created by Destination Ondo in the town, which has engaged hundreds of tailors and other artisans.





With the commitment of Destination Ondo to Ondo tourism development and growth for the next generation, Akinboboye disclosed that Ondo town is set for transformation as the growth of tourism is expected to have multiplier effects on the socio-economic development of the town that is noted for its vast and rich tourism offerings.

