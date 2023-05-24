Despite conducting valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari failed to dissolve his cabinet, suggesting that the ministers will remain in office till May 29.

The meeting, which he presided over in the Council Chamber of the presidential villa, Abuja, is the last before he exits office after eight years.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, confirmed this to correspondents after the valedictory Council meeting.

He said all ministers had been directed by to return to their office to continue with their duties.

“The news that the Federal Executive Council has been dissolved is no correct. We’ve been directed by the President that we should all go back and return to our offices. So it is not true that the Federal Executive Council has been dissolved, it is still very much alive,” the government spokesman said.

