Despite security challenges, we attracted $1.6bn investment in one year Kaduna ― KADIPA

The Executive Secretary, Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency(KADIPA), Malam Khalil Nur Khalil has said that despite insecurity bedeviling the State, it has attracted $1.6bn investments within one year since it came on board.

This was even as it said investors are still trooping to the state.

According to him, investors love for Kaduna was based on the fact of government’s policy on ease of doing business in the state, and the state’s capacity to curtail security challenges.

He said the mission of the Board and management is to make it a world class investment promotion agency that attracts investors across the globe.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday to mark his one year in office, the Executive Secretary said that some of the initiatives of the Board and Management have been fruitful.

“When we talk of challenges facing investors, it is the issue of insecurity, power supply, infrastructures and the likes. Kaduna state have gone a long way in tackling security challenges in the state.

” We all know the efforts the state government have been making to mitigate insecurity. You could see security strategies across Kaduna-Abuja highways.

“What Kaduna state has done is by creating the ministry of internal security and home affairs, and it is the only ministry in the country that does quarterly security briefing and give security situation”. Khalil said.

He said that KADIPA has joined the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies(IPA) to see what other members are doing, explore capacity building opportunities and the networking opportunities in the World Investment Conference.

According to him, KADIPA surpassed its 2022 set target of $500 million worth of investments in the first quarter and the Board increased the investment portfolio to over $1 billion.

‘’Investment figures for the 2nd Quarter 2022 tallied at $36 million worth of actualized investments in various sectors across the LGAs in the state.

’We recorded $112.7 million in announced pledges bringing the 2nd quarter figures to a total of $148.7 million, thereby increasing the state’s total investment Portfolio to $4.35 billion, representing a 3.6% growth for the quarter. The chief objective for all these is job creation,’’ he added.

