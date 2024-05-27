The Chairman of the soon-to-be- launched business publication, Business Times, Mr. Dada Ajai-Ikhile has said that despite the proliferation of the media in Nigeria, and array of business publications, there are still some huge gap of unexplored spaces waiting to be filled in business reporting.

Ajayi, who stated this over the weekend, during a media chat to intimate the public of the company’s new business publication about to be launched this week, stated that the publications has become imperative to provide Nigerians, especially the business community, the opportunity of having fresh perspectives to business News.

While acknowledging the pathfinding role the established news publication had done in the media industry, Ajai explained that the intent of Business Times is not to compete with such existing news outlets, but fill a noticeable void in the sector.

“For instance, besides providing the raw news, our primary focus is to explain the ‘why’ of every news, while also enlightening those directly affected by such information,” he stated.

Besides, the new publication will also focus on individuals and brands that have positively impacted their sectors, and, by extension, grown the nation’s economy. This, he added, would serve as the needed catalyst for them to do more, while also encouraging others to follow in their footsteps.

According to him, the publication, scheduled to be launched this week, is expected to debut virtually, with the print version coming weeks after the debut.

