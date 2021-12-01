Despite Omicron scare, Ramaphosa’s visit successful ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, affirmed that despite the Omicron scare, which had led to the imposition of travel ban on South Africa and other African countries, the State Visit of President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa to Nigeria was a success.

The two presidents meet at the presidential villa, Abuja on Wednesday brushing aside the new more transmissible COVID-19 variant first isolated in the Southern African country.

The South African president arrived in Nigeria with his delegation on Tuesday evening.

At a joint press conference with Ramaphosa on Wednesday, Buhari disclosed that new Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) between Nigeria and South Africa in diverse areas were signed while existing ones were reviewed for the progress and prosperity of citizens of both countries.

He said: ”We have now come to the end of a very successful State Visit and the 10th Session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission.

”Despite the scare generated by the new COVID-19 variant, we have been able to hold successful meetings, while observing strict COVID-19 protocols, through fraternal cooperation and understanding.

”I sincerely wish to thank my brother and colleague, President Cyril Ramaphosa for honouring my invitation. I equally wish to thank members of the South African delegation and the experts that worked tirelessly during the Senior Officials Meeting.

”Today, has witnessed the signing of new Memoranda of Understanding between Nigeria and South Africa in diverse areas including Youth Development, Women and Child Empowerment and Political Consultations; critical areas that will lead to increased people to people contact.

”Also, existing MOUs signed during previous Bi-National Commission meetings were also reviewed. These include MOUs on Military Cooperation, Power, Cooperation in the field of Geology, Mining, and Mineral Processing, Oil and Gas and several others.

”Today, we also jointly launched the Nigeria-South Africa Youth Dialogue, another veritable tool for interaction among our youth with the aim of creating shared values and aspiration. Many of our youth, from Nigeria and South Africa, joined us virtually during the launch.”

President Buhari thanked his colleague for initiating the Youth Dialogue, noting that continuous interaction between the youth of the two countries will further break down barriers and suspicion among our people.

He added that the inauguration of the Joint Ministerial Advisory Council on Industry, Trade and Investment, would enable the private sectors of the two largest economies in Africa to further promote economic cooperation and development.

President Buhari further stated: ”We appreciate that we need to do much more to achieve further integration of our two economies and take full advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

”Once again, I wish to thank my brother President and members of the South African delegation for their visit and their wonderful friendship, cooperation and solidarity.”

On his part, President Ramaphosa thanked the leaders of Nigeria, Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana and Senegal for expressing their dissatisfaction with the travel ban imposed on South Africa and sister neighbouring countries in the aftermath of the discovery of the Omicron COVID-19 variant by South African scientists.

He described the imposition of the ban by some western countries as arbitrary, discriminatory, unscientific and unproductive in the long run.

Ramaphosa stated: ”This is a global pandemic and overcoming it requires that we collaborate and work together as a collective.

”The resulting damage to this travel ban to the economies of the countries affected will be considerable and long-lasting.

”So I want to use this opportunity to tell the countries that have imposed this ban to reverse their decisions whether they are the northern more developed economies or in other parts of our continent or elsewhere,” he said.

Meanwhile, Buhari and Ramaphosa have launched the Nigeria-South Africa Youth Dialogue for Peace and Security, Youth Development and Political Participation.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President (Media & Publicity) Wednesday said while speaking to the youths virtually, President Buhari expressed optimism that the establishment of the Youth Dialogue would promote peace-building and development as well as help both countries jointly combat youth restiveness.

He also noted that the Dialogue would afford both countries to strategically develop ”a vast world of collaboration in areas of science and technology,” including climate change, energy demands, green technology, artificial intelligence, cyber security, telematics, agriculture, technology and much more.

‘President Buhari added: “Nigeria and South Africa have a combined population of about 262 million of which 95 million are youth.

”This represents tremendous potential for both countries if we can truly harness this demographic with more dedicated action.

”This sizable youth population may also represent significant problems if we fail to maximize their potential in a world that globalization and technology are reshaping at breakneck speed.

”These are the rationale for proposing this Youth Dialogue.

”Both countries need more educated youth, more skilled youth, more youth in entrepreneurship, more solution providers and peace-keepers and more patriotic youth.

”It is true that our youth already collaborate especially in the creative arts, sharing our rich cultures.

”We will build upon this especially in the framework of the Intra African trade expansion we intend to promote through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.”

Buhari expressed confidence that collaborations in science and technology and many other areas in a strategic and committed way would provide both countries with solutions and critical intellectual property to unleash economic outcomes for millions of job creations.

He further said: ”I must urge our youth to see themselves as brothers and sisters with a lot to share and explore together, not as foes.

”Even when Bafana Bafana and the Super Eagles compete, it must be as friendly rivals.”

President Buhari described the inauguration of the Steering Committee on the Youth Dialogue during the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission as a Great Leap Forward, saying: ”It will aim to jointly combat the restiveness of our youth, exchange ideas/opportunities and reduce friction amongst them.”

According to him, the areas of cooperation under the Youth Dialogue would include exchange programmes on notable national, international and historic events; National Youth Service initiatives; sharing of best practices on national youth legislation, policy frameworks and guidelines as well as youth entrepreneurial development and support.

Other areas of cooperation are market development and export marketing for youth; partnership in youth development in the following sectors: mineral resources, environment, forests and woodlands and waste management value chains, he said.

The statement explained that from the Agreement establishing the Youth Dialogue, exchange of information on technologies, research and development programmes and experts as well as providing assistance in the areas of accessibility, availability and affordability of mobility aids featured prominently:

It said the Steering Committee is expected to come up with the road map for the actualization of the Youth Dialogue.

