Despite lockdown, FCT artisans take to the streets to beat hunger

With the lockdown order still in force in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), many residents of the city who depend on daily activities for a living are finding it difficult to stay at home. This situation has pushed many artisans, in particular, back to the streets in search of their daily bread.

Nigerian Tribune investigation reveals that the satellite towns within the FCT have largely been busy with people going about their businesses, while at the same time the demand for daily pay jobs has increased as the main city is totally on lockdown.

In a tour of Lugbe area of the FCT, Nigerian Tribune observed that shops and other business places were closed, but people were on the streets making connections on phone in order to make ends meet.

A carpenter, Oche Samuel lamented that “I have sent my family back home to go and stay with my mother for as long as the lockdown lasts. I didn’t plan for this lockdown, so there is no savings anywhere. But as I am alone now, I survive on any small job I find.

“We stay here with this house agent, if they have a new apartment or someone need to do some repairs and you are here on ground, it is easy for them to give that person who is on ground the job, so your presence matters, you have to be in touch, the competition is high and the opportunities are small.”

Oche acknowledged he was aware of the dangers of going out. “I know it is dangerous to come out here, to be looking for job to do because you will come in contact with strangers but if you sit at home, what will you eat?” he questioned.

Nigerian Tribune’s tour at the Apo mechanic site revealed that many mechanics were available to render services even though their shops remain closed.

In a chat with a mechanic, Ifenyi Ekeme, he said “Things are really in bad shape. No money; no work. It is difficult and I just want the coronavirus thing to finish so that life can go back to normal.

“The coronavirus has really caused hardship; look at me sneaking around to find food. It has not been easy but a man has to do what man has to do in order to be able to put food on the table for his family. So, I manage to put fear aside to come out and hustle.”

Similarly, at Kugbo mechanic village, Nigerian Tribune observed that some shops were half-opened while many remained closed.

Artisans were seen hanging around, at the entrance of the market, many had approached this reporter, viewing him as a customer. Others sat under the shadow of trees within the market waiting for someone who needs to repair their car or wants to buy a vehicle part.

At Kugbo furniture market, the usual display of furniture has been suspended. However, artisans were seen hanging around while some shops were still opened.

One of the carpenters, Joel Onaji told Nigerian Tribune that “I can’t sit at home for too long because if I do, what would my wife and daughter eat? This is the only source of income that I have. Money is not coming to me anywhere else, so that is why some of us are still coming to work.”

He said the taskforce has been coming to raid them, but “we come back when they are gone. What would we do? Government is not supporting us in any way so should we remain at home and die of hunger?’ Onaji lamented.

The story is not different in Kurudu, Orozo and Karshi parts of the FCT where many residents are disobeying the lockdown order by the Federal Government because of hunger.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Chief Richard Akinjide, Second Republic Attorney General, Is Dead

Chief Richard Akinjide, Second Republic Attorney General and Minister of Justice is dead. He died on Tuesday morning at the University College Hospital of old age-related ailment. He was aged 88. According to a source close to the family, the remains of the legal luminary has been deposited at a morgue… Read full story

FG Extends Closure Of Airports By Two Weeks

Nigeria’s government has extended the closure of airports in the country by two weeks due to what it called the continuous spread of the… Read full story

Six Nature Facts Related To Coronaviruses

DID you know that around 60 per cent of all infectious diseases in humans are zoonotic, as are 75 per cent of all emerging infectious diseases, in other words they come to us via animals? Zoonoses that emerged or re-emerged recently are Ebola, bird flu, Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), the Nipah virus… Read full story

COVID-19 Responses Must Be Built On Human Solidarity — ILO Tells World Bank, IMF

The Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Guy Ryder, has called for an immediate human-centred response through global solidarity to the COVID-19 pandemic. In his submissions to the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB), the ILO Director-General… Read full story

Abia Confirms Two Cases Of Coronavirus

Abia State Government has recorded two confirmed cases of coronavirus. This is the first index case the state is recording since the novel coronavirus was first confirmed in Nigeria. In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, on Monday night, said both patients are advanced… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Lockdown: FG/Rivers Tango Over Caverton Helicopters

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, recently ordered the arrest of two pilots of Caverton Helicopters and 10 passengers. The arrest was made because Caverton Helicopters had on more than one occasion allegedly violated the governor’s executive order on the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in the state… Read full story

Covid-19 And Challenges Of Virtual Learning

THE global world woke up to a pandemic, Corona Virus, popularly labeled as COVID-19, late December, 2019 in a community of Chinese people in Wuhan. While there are different narratives as regards the emergence and causes of the pandemic, the loss in human fatality, economic recession, socio-psychological… Read full story

UNICEF, IHS Towers Join Forces To Support Nigeria’s COVID-19 Response

UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund, has accepted a $170,000 contribution from IHS Nigeria, the largest subsidiary of IHS Towers. This contribution, according to a statement, is to directly support the provision of medical essentials such as test kits and personal protective equipment (PPEs), which will… Read full story

Young Workers Will Be Hit Hard By COVID-19’S Economic Fallout — ILO

The International Labour Organization (ILO), said young people will be hit very hard by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis; and gave reasons why the pandemic will particularly have severe impact on the youth. “The COVID-19 emergency is affecting almost everyone in the world, regardless of age, income or country… Read full story

5G Tech Has Great Potentials, No Health Hazard —NIEEE

THE Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE), has said that the 5G technology has potentials to accelerate global industrial and environmental advancement without health implications.Mr Kings Adeyemi, NIEEE’s National Chairman, said in a statement in Lagos, recently, that the evolution of every stage from… Read full story

Renewed Herdsmen Killings: Ortom Directs Recruitment Of More Livestock Guards

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has directed the 23 Local Government Council Chairmen in the state to commence the recruitment of new members for the state Livestock Guards to shore up the enforcement of the state’s open grazing prohibition law… Read full story

Atiku, The Oxygen In PDP Lung

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has no better option than former Vice President and the Waziri Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as its presidential flag-bearer in 2023. As oxygen is needed to burn the fuel (sugars and fatty acids) in our cells to produce energy, Atiku is also the only political juggernaut who can crush the… Read full story

COVID-19: Farmers Express Worry Over Looming Food Crisis

With the growing frustrations occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown in various states within the south-west region, farmers are registering their fear of a looming food crisis. In Lagos State, farmers have warned that unless appropriate steps are taken by the states and Federal Government… Read full story

Why We Must Encourage Our Subjects To Adhere To Govt’s Directives —Oba Makama

An important festival which all sons and daughters of Kuta in Ayedire Local Government Council of Osun State yearly look forward to is Anlugbua during which they reunite in remembrance of the progenitor of their town. Despite the unpredictable wave of the Coronavirus, the Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude… Read full story