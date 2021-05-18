Despite huge borrowings, APC unable to initiate, complete a project ― PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari for his Tuesday’s request for approval for another loan, saying that despite its huge borrowings, the All Progressive Congress (APC) government has been unable to initiate and complete one project.

Reacting to the request in a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan maintained that the APC has mortgaged the country through its constant resort to huge borrowings.

“The painful part of this is that you cannot point at the achievement of what these funds are meant for. You cannot say in clear terms that this administration of the All Progressive Congress has initiated one project and completed it in spite of the borrowings. It’s unfortunate where we have found ourselves,” he said.

The party condemned what it said was the desperate attempt by the APC to frustrate the aspiration of Nigerians in finding solutions to the alarming state of insecurity and economic hardship in the country, “as embodied in the communique by PDP governors, at the end of their crucial meeting held in Ibadan on Monday.”

Reading from a text, the party spokesman said: “It is instructive to state that the PDP governors, as patriots, directly spoke the mind of the majority of Nigerians across the board, in proffering urgent measures that would end acts of terrorism and wanton killings in our country as well as guarantee the national unity and economic wellbeing of Nigerians.

“It is on record that these noble ideals of good governance have been wrecked by the APC administration in the last six years.

“By criticizing the PDP governors meeting and communique, the APC, as a party, has further showcased its internal failures in steering the ship of state on the right course thereby pushing our country towards a state of anarchy.

“The action of the APC has also confirmed the general opinion in the public space that the APC has lost touch with reality and as such is no longer in sync with the fears, anxieties and aspirations of Nigerians having lost total bearing with the essence of governance.

“It is only a fizzling political association like the APC, that would attempt to politicize and deride a clear consensus by Nigerians as expressed in the coming together of state governors, who are seeking for the restoration of sovereignty in a near hopeless situation.

“Nigerians are aware that the APC is always standing against genuine efforts to save the lives of our citizenry and securing our nation against terrorists, vandals and bandits.

“This latest act by the APC has finally exposed its connection with the prevailing insecurity ravaging our country under their watch.”

