Seek intervention in power supply, access to funding, others

DESPITE growth in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, economic and financial experts say the industry still faces difficult challenges ranging from self power generation to poor access to funding.

Recall that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that the sector grew by 3.2 percent year-on-year in Q2 2026, up from 1.6 percent in Q2 2025.

According to NBS, key indicators showed that real manufacturing growth rose from 1.6 percent in Q2 2025 to 3.29 percent in Q1 2026 and 3.2 percent in Q2 2026, supported by food and beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cement, and refining.

The Bureau’s data revealed that the manufacturing sector generally accounted for roughly 7.6 percent to under 10 percent of real GDP across recent quarters. It noted that manufactured goods made up N2.50 trillion (2.94 percent) of Nigeria’s N85.13 trillion total exports in 2025.

An economic expert, Mr Eric Igulla, told Nigerian Tribune that the cost of production for the manufacturing sector remained high.

“Yes, the figures may show that there is growth in the manufacturing industry, but the challenges are real, if you own a factory, you will have to generate your electricity, and source funding at a very expensive interest rate,” he stated.

Another expert, Pamela Oluwatoyin, said some government reforms in recent times have favoured the manufacturing sector, encouraging growth.

She explained that relative foreign exchange stability has also improved access to imported raw materials and production inputs, stating that though high energy and operating costs, infrastructure gaps, and financing pressures still constitute constraints.

In its Q2 report, the Alliance for Economic Research and Ethics noted that at the interest rates of 13 percent for SMEs and 15 percent for large enterprises, the Bank of Industry (BOI) has undercut the commercial banking sector, which has been lending to entrepreneurs at 35 percent and above.

According to the Chairman, Dele Kelvin Oye, in Nigeria, borrowing from a commercial bank often feels less like a financial transaction and more like a hostage negotiation: BOI’s rates are a lifeline — albeit a thin one.

“The manufacturing sector is gasping. Q1 2026 has delivered a decline in manufacturing tax revenue – a canary in the coal mine that should alarm every policy-maker. When manufacturers pay less tax, it is not because they have discovered clever accounting; it is because they are producing less, selling less, and slowly suffocating,” he said.

He added that the sector currently operates at less than 50 percent of its installed capacity.

Furthermore, all requests by the union to meet directly with President Tinubu had been rebuffed.

“Nigerian manufacturers self-generate 60 percent of their electricity at a cost that renders them globally uncompetitive.

“Here is a paradox that defies economic logic: the Nigerian government borrows more than it collects in revenue, yet wonders why the private sector lacks capital. Every naira the Federal Government borrows domestically is a naira diverted from a manufacturer.

“Every bond the government issues acts as a vacuum, sucking liquidity from the real economy. The government cannot simultaneously be the largest borrower and the chief complainant about high interest rates,” he added.