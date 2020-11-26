Despite govt efforts, Nigeria still faced with insecurity ― SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, has regretted that Nigeria is still faced with insecurity despite the government’s efforts.

Mr Mustapha disclosed this at the 4th Quarterly Meeting of Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) held, on Thursday, in Abuja.

“Today, despite all efforts including the deployment of enormous resources, our country still faces a measure of insecurity which is impacting negatively on our economy, social life, education of children and young persons, investment and remains a threat to lives and livelihood,” he said.

He said the theme for this 4th Quarter 2020 meeting “Questing for peace in the challenges of insecurity and COVID-19” is very apt considering the fact that peace and security are very critical ingredients for growth and development.

He, however, urge NIREC to use its traditional and religious capacities to further escalate its outreach to all Nigerians especially, our youth at the grassroots.

On COVlD-19, Mustapha said, “Since the beginning of 2020, humanity has been under the siege of the COVID-19 pandemic which has warranted the deployment of drastic measures including lockdowns, closure of schools, international airspace, places of worship, businesses, government offices.”

On his part, the CAN President, Reverend Dr Samson Ayokunle, who is also a co-convener of NIREC, said the development that led to #EndSARS protest is very unfortunate.

“The development that led to #EndSARS protest was quite unfortunate, and one of that development is police brutality which ought to be addressed before now. We have never witnessed such mass action in Nigeria before. People were frustrated and because those in power didn’t respond appropriately until it degenerated to that level.”

He, however, called on the government to address the concerns of the #EndSARS protesters instead of clamping down on them.

“I will still call on the government to address the problems that led to the situation than to be clamping down on the people that participated in the #EndSARS protest,” he added.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Despite govt efforts, Nigeria still faced with insecurity ― SGF