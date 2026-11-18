Nigeria’s cereal production is projected to increase by 1.84 per cent to 29.39 million tonnes in 2026, up from the 28.86 million tonnes recorded in 2025, with maize and rice expected to drive the growth.

However, flooding, crop pests, erratic rainfall and inadequate agricultural extension services remain major threats to the country’s food security and agricultural productivity.

The Executive Director of the National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services (NAERLS), Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Professor Yusuf Sani, disclosed this while presenting the 2026 Wet Season Agricultural Performance Survey (APS) for Nigeria.

The findings from the survey, conducted by NAERLS, were presented to the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the survey, 13 of the 17 major crops assessed are expected to record increased production in 2026, indicating improved agricultural output despite prevailing environmental and production challenges.

Nineteen multidisciplinary teams conducted field assessments across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory between August 31 and September 6, 2026, in collaboration with state ministries of agriculture, agricultural research institutes, Agricultural Development Programmes and development partners.

The survey identified Niger State as the leading rice-producing state, Kano as the highest producer of sorghum, and Yobe as the leading millet producer.

It also found that the North Central geopolitical zone accounted for the largest share of cereal, legume, root and tuber production, while the North West led in vegetable production.

National cowpea production is projected at 4.46 million tonnes, while groundnut output is expected to reach 5.41 million tonnes, with Gombe and Bauchi states leading production of the respective crops.

Sesame, cotton, plantain and banana are also expected to record production increases.

However, soybean production is projected to decline by 2.65 per cent to approximately 956,745 tonnes, although Benue State remains the country’s leading soybean producer.

On the challenges confronting farmers, the survey reported severe flooding in Niger, Jigawa, Yobe, Ogun, Osun, Enugu and Ebonyi states, while Kaduna, Nasarawa and Benue experienced moderate flooding.

It also identified severe fall armyworm infestations in Kano and Taraba states, while Tuta absoluta was reported in Kano and Kaduna.

Other pest and disease outbreaks included cassava mosaic disease in Anambra State and stem borer infestations in Katsina, Zamfara, Jigawa and Kogi states.

The survey further raised concerns over the shortage of agricultural extension personnel, revealing that only 2,064 active extension agents were identified nationwide.

It said each extension agent serves an average of 4,982 farm families, with the situation particularly critical in the South-South, where one agent attends to an average of 8,858 farm families.

According to the survey, the shortage limits farmers’ access to timely professional advice on pest management, weather-related risks and improved agricultural production practices.

On the cost of agricultural inputs, the survey put the national average price of a 50-kilogramme bag of NPK fertiliser at N38,000, while urea sold for an average of N43,000.

However, state subsidy interventions reduced prices in some locations, with farmers in Niger State paying N30,000 per bag for either type of fertiliser, while subsidised NPK sold for N25,000 per bag in Kano State.

In the livestock sector, NAERLS identified uneven vaccination coverage, particularly in Taraba and Gombe states, alongside reported outbreaks of contagious bovine pleuropneumonia and foot-and-mouth disease in several livestock-producing states.

The agency called for expanded livestock vaccination programmes and stronger veterinary disease surveillance to safeguard animal health and productivity.

Meanwhile, fish production recorded significant improvements in some states, with Niger State posting a 114.3 per cent increase, followed by Gombe with 26.4 per cent, Rivers with 13.3 per cent and Kwara with 9.5 per cent.

However, fish production declined in the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi and Katsina states.

The survey also showed mixed movements in food prices, with garri recording a 21 per cent decline and white maize dropping by 13 per cent.

In contrast, onion prices increased by 18.8 per cent, while locally produced rice and eggs recorded marginal increases of 1.6 and 2.1 per cent, respectively.

To address the identified challenges and sustain agricultural growth, NAERLS recommended making agricultural performance monitoring a year-round exercise to enable federal and state governments to identify emerging production challenges and respond promptly.

It also called for stronger agricultural extension services, improved collaboration between researchers and field agents, and better access to affordable farm inputs, financing and mechanisation.

Other recommendations include the early dissemination of flood warnings to farming communities, the expansion of climate-smart agricultural practices, improved pest surveillance and integrated pest management, as well as wider livestock vaccination coverage.

The agency further emphasised the need to strengthen storage facilities, post-harvest handling and market access to minimise losses and ensure that increased agricultural production translates into improved food availability and affordability.

Reacting to the report, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, called for more detailed information on agricultural production across states, including cultivated land area, crop yields and interventions by state governments, amid rising food demand driven by population growth.

The minister stressed the need for a clearer assessment of agricultural activities at the state level to determine the progress recorded, the areas cultivated and the factors influencing crop production.

He sought further clarification on the performance of individual states, particularly regarding farmland utilisation and the production of major food crops, noting that such details would provide a better understanding of the country’s agricultural output.

Kyari also drew attention to the growing population and its implications for food demand, emphasising that increases in agricultural production must be considered against the country’s rising consumption needs.

He noted that despite production gains recorded in some commodities, the country must continue to assess whether current output is sufficient to meet the food requirements of its expanding population.